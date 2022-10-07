5 Cars Coming In October 2022 In India – BYD Atto 3 To XUV300 Sportz

Two new CNG cars and an electric car are likely to be launched in India later this month

The Indian automotive market recently registered the highest-ever sales volume in September 2022 and will now witness the launch of as many as five new offerings that will make their Indian debut in October 2022.

1. BYD Atto 3

The new BYD Atto 3 is likely to make its Indian debut this month and will be the second offering in the brand’s line-up. It is likely to be priced from Rs 27-30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available with two battery packs in the global markets. The Atto 3 will offer a feature-rich package for the buyers and will take on the rivals like the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.

2. Toyota Glanza CNG

The Toyota Glanza is currently one of the most VFM and feature-rich offerings in the market and takes on the rivals like the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz. The brand is likely to launch the new Glanza CNG soon with a 1.2L CNG powertrain. More details will soon be shared by the country.

3. Maruti Baleno CNG

Maruti is currently expanding its CNG portfolio in the country and is now gearing up to launch the new Baleno CNG in the market. The new Baleno CNG will share its powertrain options with the newly launched Swift CNG. This 1.2L petrol powertrain delivers peak power and torque output of 77 PS and 98.5 Nm respectively. The Baleno CNG will be priced from Rs 8-9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4. New Nissan Car

If reports are to be believed, Nissan is gearing up to launch a new SUV in India, details of which are yet to be known. Rumours suggest that this new car might be a fully-electric SUV or the X-Trail SUV. More details are yet to be known.

5. Mahindra XUV300 Sportz

The Mahindra XUV300 is one of the safest cars in the country and gives tough competition to the rivals like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and other compact SUVs. The brand is soon expected to launch the new XUV300 Sportz facelift model with a new 1.2L mStallion turbocharged petrol engine, updated features list, and revised exterior styling.