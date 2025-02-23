5 Big Upgrades Expected In The Next-Gen Hyundai Venue

Next-gen Hyundai Venue, initially developed and tested in South Korea, now undergoing road testing in India for market-specific tuning

Launched in India in May 2019, the Hyundai Venue is set for a full makeover this year. Expected to be launched in the second half of the year, the next-gen Hyundai Venue will pack a host of new features for enhanced styling, comfort, convenience, connectivity, and safety. Here are the five big upgrades we expect in the upcoming SUV:

1. Digital instrument cluster

The next-gen Hyundai Venue could feature a fully digital instrument cluster with customisable layouts, measuring 10.25 inches diagonally. This would give its cabin a more high-tech and more upmarket look.

2. Upgraded ADAS

Hyundai already offers the Venue with a few ADAS functions, and with the upcoming full makeover, it may introduce additional ones. We expect these upgrades to include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Junction Turning (FCA-JT), Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW), Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Rear Cross – Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW), and Rear Cross – Traffic Collision – Avoidance Assist (RCCA).

3. Surround view monitor

Further enhancing safety, the next-gen Hyundai Venue should pack a Surround View Monitor, giving a 360-degree view around it. This feature would give the driver an overview of all the potential obstacles in the surroundings and make parking even in the most complicated spots safe and effortless.

4. Ventilated seats

Ventilated seats would improve comfort, channelling cool air to the body in a more targeted way. During the summer, your clothes will remain tidy and ensure you are presentable when you reach your destination. Moreover, as you won’t need to run the AC at extremely low temperatures, you will ease the engine load, even if slightly so, helping improve fuel efficiency.

5. Panoramic sunroof

A panoramic sunroof, expected to be available optionally on the higher trims, would bathe the interior of the next-gen Venue with natural light and make it look airier and more pleasant. Passengers would enjoy watching beautiful blue skies during the day and stargazing at night.

Hyundai is expected to offer the next-gen Venue with the same 1.2-litre N/A petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine as the current model. The basic petrol engine should only be available with a 5-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged petrol engine may come with 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission options. The diesel engine might be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard and a 6-speed automatic transmission as an option—which is unavailable in the current model.