5 Big SUV Launches In The Next 3 Months – Maruti, Honda, Kia

The compact SUV segment will see the arrival of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx next month while the Kia Seltos facelift and City-based SUV are also coming soon

Over the next three months, brands like Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Kia and Mercedes-Benz will introduce new SUVs in the Indian market. Here we have listed all the key info:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Fronx compact SUV coupe made its debut alongside the Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. It will be sold exclusively through the Nexa premium outlets and will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It is underpinned by the same Heartect platform as the Baleno and will be packed with features.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimny have combined to get close to 40,000 units. The lifestyle off-road SUV will hit the market around May and its serial production is expected to commence next month. The five-door India-spec Jimny is larger than the global model and it derives power from a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine. It will be paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed torque converter AT, transferring power to all four wheels as standard.

3. Honda Midsize SUV:

The midsize SUV from Honda will make its global debut in mid-2023 before going on sale in India around the festive season. It sits on the same platform as the fifth-generation City and will use the familiar 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines. It is heavily influenced by the global HR-V and WR-V and it will likely get a new electronic architecture.

4. 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Seltos is expected to arrive by the middle of this calendar year and it will get a host of updates inside and out. The front fascia will be refreshed while the cabin will gain new features and technologies including ADAS. It will derive power from a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm.

5. New Mercedes-Benz GLC:

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC will have larger proportions than the old model and it will get a revised exterior and interior. The features list will be more upmarket with the presence of a 12.3-inch digital console, an 11.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, a new HUD, etc. It will likely be powered by a 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L diesel engine with mild hybrid tech. It will go on sale by mid-2023.