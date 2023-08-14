5 Big Motorcycle Launches Waiting To Happen Soon In India

Here we have given you all the details on the five upcoming motorcycles and their launch timeline as they have the potential to make a big impact

Over the next three months, the Indian motorcycle market will welcome as many as five new motorcycles and most of their launch details are out in the open.

1. New-Gen Hero Karizma XMR:

The new generation Hero Karizma XMR will debut on August 29 and it will more likely be priced competitively against its rivals. It will feature a new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine capable of around 25 PS and 30 Nm. It will draw design inspiration from the original Karizma and will sit on a new architecture. It will be packed with features as well.

2. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

Royal Enfield will introduce the new generation Bullet 350 on August 30 in India and it will have a lot in common with the latest Classic 350. It is said to be priced affordable and will be powered by a 349 cc OHC air- and oil-cooled engine, linked with a five-speed transmission. It will carry over its vintage styling with notable cosmetic improvements.

3. TVS Apache RTX (RTR 310):

On September 6, TVS will launch the long-awaited naked 310 cc streetfighter based on the RR 310. It could be dubbed the Apache RTX or RTR 310 and will feature the familiar 312 cc liquid-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed transmission. It will likely come with a TFT instrument cluster, ride modes, adjustable levers and suspension. It could be priced at around Rs. 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

Following the launch of the new-gen Bullet 350, the Himalayan 450 is expected to be introduced around late September or October. It will be equipped with an all-new 450 cc liquid-cooled engine kicking out around 40 PS maximum power. It will be underpinned by a new platform and will feature all LED lighting, USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, a fully-digital cluster with Tripper Navigation, wire-spoked wheels with tubeless tyres, etc.

5. Bajaj/Triumph Scrambler 400X:

The Triumph Scrambler 400X will be officially launched in October and it will use the same 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine developing 40 PS and 37.5 Nm as in the Speed 400. It will have higher ground clearance, a longer wheelbase, taller seat height and a longer travel suspension compared to its neo-retro roadster sibling. Expect it to be priced around Rs. 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom).