5 Big Launches From Maruti In 2022 – New Alto, New Brezza, Baleno Facelift

Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce at least five new models in the 2022 calendar year and here we have listed the key launches

In the calendar year 2022, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has an assortment of new passenger vehicles waiting to hit the market. They come as part of the brand’s strategy to strengthen its position in the segments it already competes in while entering into new avenues to further expand its market share. Here are the five big launches planned for 2022:

1. New Maruti Alto:

The Alto has been one of the long-serving nameplates for Maruti Suzuki in India and is crucial for the brand’s volumes sales. It is gaining a huge upgrade this time around as the new generation will likely sit on the Heartect platform enabling better interior room.

In addition, the exterior and interior are facing major overhaul as well while the powertrain is expected to remain the same as the existing model. It will likely go on sale around Diwali next year.

2. New Maruti Brezza:

The second-generation Vitara Brezza could just go by the name Brezza judging by the leaked pictures and it gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior while the cabin gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system, new dashboard and centre console, updated instrument console, connected features, new steering wheel and so on. The 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine could be incorporated with a higher degree of hybridisation. The 2022 Brezza will likely go on sale in the coming months.

3. Maruti Baleno Facelift:

Just as the upcoming Brezza, the leaked pictures of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno have also appeared on the interweb showing a myriad of cosmetic changes and a more premium interior. Continuing to be based on the Heartect platform, the premium five-seater hatchback will also come with a more upmarket features list while the 1.2-litre NA petrol and mild-hybrid petrol engines will be carried forward. It could be introduced in the second quarter of 2022.

4. Maruti XL6 Facelift:

Maruti Suzuki has a host of new SUVs up its sleeves including a midsize SUV and a seven-seater SUV. It has not forgotten its MPV range though as the XL6 and Ertiga are expected to gain notable revisions in 2022. The changes will more likely be cosmetical only unlike the substantial updates to the Baleno and Brezza. Expect the launch to happen in early 2022.

5. New CNG Variants:

The largest carmaker in the country openly stated that it is working on new CNG models as the immediate solution to reduce pollution. Maruti Suzuki already has an expansive lineup of S-CNG models including Wagon R, Dzire, and Ertiga and the series will further be expanded in 2022.