5 Big Car Launches Waiting To Happen This Festive Season

Here we have listed the 5 new cars that are expected to launch this festive season from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra, Honda, MG and BYD

Automakers often capitalize on the festive season due to heightened consumer demand, bringing in new models to attract buyers. In 2024, this trend continues as brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra, Honda, MG, and BYD are set to introduce new offerings. These launches will aim to boost sales and take advantage of the festive shopping frenzy, where customers often look to make big purchases. Here we have listed all five of them:

1. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to launch on November 4 with a completely redesigned exterior and interior. The compact sedan will share numerous features with the latest Swift, including an updated equipment list and powertrain options. It will come equipped with a 1.2L Z-series petrol engine, offering both manual and AMT choices.

2. New Honda Amaze:

Honda is reportedly gearing up to launch the third generation Amaze in India by the end of this calendar year. Like its main competitor, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the new Amaze will see significant updates to its exterior and interior design. However, the current engine and transmission options are expected to remain unchanged.

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

Mahindra is said to be preparing to launch the electric variant of the XUV 3XO before the end of this year in India. The XUV 3XO EV is expected to feature the same small battery pack used in the XUV 400, offering a claimed range of over 400 km. Once launched, it will go head-to-head with competitors like the Tata Punch EV and the entry-level versions of the Nexon EV.

4. MG Gloster Facelift:

Following the recent launch of the Windsor EV, MG is preparing to roll out a mid-life facelift for the Gloster by the end of this year. The refreshed full-size SUV will undergo a cosmetic revamp, incorporating design tweaks to give it a modern edge. Additionally, new features will be introduced to boost its appeal in the competitive segment. However, no mechanical changes are expected.

5. BYD eMax 7:

The BYD eMax 7 is nothing but the renamed e6 facelift with cosmetic updates and a more feature-packed interior. The three-row MPV is already on sale in markets like Indonesia with two battery options and it will be interesting to see if both will be offered or not locally. The official bookings are open ahead of the launch next week.