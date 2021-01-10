5 Big Advantages Toyota Fortuner Facelift Carries Over The Legender

The Legender variant has been positioned as the range-topping trim of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift, and gets a range of additional features, but misses out on some equipment

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently introduced a mid-life facelift for the Fortuner, in a bid to further increase the seven seat premium SUV’s lead in the seven-seat premium SUV segment, and keep up with more modern rivals. The 2021 Fortuner facelift was introduced in two avatars – the standard facelifted model, and the sportier ‘Legender’ version.

While we never thought we’d have to add ‘standard’ in front of the Fortuner, but here we are. However, it certainly does not mean that the range-topping Legender trim is downright superior to the regular Fortuner facelift in all aspects.

We have put together a list of all the advantages that the standard Toyota Fortuner facelift carries over the Legender trim, take a look –

1. Price

The biggest difference between the regular Toyota Fortuner facelift and the Legender version is the price. Toyota has positioned the Legender variant on top of the Fortuner line-up, and the said trim has been priced at Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

On the other hand, pricing for the standard Fortuner facelift starts from Rs 29.98 lakh for the entry-level petrol trim and Rs 32.48 lakh for the base diesel variant. The range-topping petrol and diesel variants have been priced at Rs 31.57 lakh and Rs 37.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) respectively, which means that that the Legender variant costs Rs 15,000 more than the top-end diesel trim of the standard Fortuner facelift.

2. Drivetrain

The Fortuner facelift is being offered with the same petrol and diesel engines that the pre-facelift version was available with. While the 2.7-litre petrol engine continues to produce 166 PS of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque, the 2.8-litre oil burner has now been uprated and generates 204 PS power and 500 Nm torque (420 Nm with MT).

The petrol engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox, or an optional 6-speed AT, while the diesel mill is offered with a 6-speed MT and the 6-speed AT. However, it should be noted that the former is offered with a 2WD configuration as standard, while the diesel version can be had with an optional 4×4 setup in both the manual and automatic trims.

However, the Legender variant can only be had with the 2.8-litre diesel engine, and what’s worse is that the said trim can only be had with the automatic transmission, with a 4×2 configuration, with no other drivetrain available whatsoever. Hence, off-roading enthusiasts might want to pick the facelifted variant only.

3. Audio system

The petrol variants and the Legender trim of the 2021 Fortuner are being offered with a 6-speaker audio system as standard. However, the diesel 4WD variants get a special treatment, since these two trims come equipped with a premium 11-speaker audio system from JBL, which include a subwoofer and an amplifier.

4. Muscular looks

The design is the biggest factor that separates the Legender trim from the standard Fortuner facelift. That being said, the former gets sleeker looking projector headlamps with L-shaped DRLs. The grille is also much slimmer on the Legender variant, and the front-end shows somewhat resemblance to other Toyota SUVs sold in foreign markets, like the RAV4.

At the back, the Legender features a slightly restyled bumper with L-shaped vertical blades in order to make it look sportier. In addition, the Legender misses out on the majority of the chrome treatment seen on the front, as well as the back of the standard Fortuner, and instead gets blacked out elements.

No doubt, the Legender trims make the massive SUV look sportier, however, that comes at a cost of the bold and rugged appeal that the current-gen Toyota Fortuner is best known for. The Legender variant makes the Fortuner look more urbanised and elegant, while the standard facelifted version retails the muscular with the large radiator grille and curvy front-end.

5. Colour options

Toyota is offering the 2021 Fortuner with eight different exterior colour options to choose from, namely Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Phantom Brown, Super White, Attitude Black, Avant-Garde Bronze, Grey Metallic, White Pearl Crystal Shine and Silver Metallic. On the other hand, the Legender trim can be only had in a sole dual-tone colour, i.e. White Pearl Crystal Shine with a Black roof.