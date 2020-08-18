5 Best SUVs To Buy Under Rs 10 Lakh In BS6 Era – Nexon To S-Cross

While the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms resulted in a host of cars being discontinued from the market, the SUV space seems least affected

SUV and crossover segments have gained immense popularity in the last few years globally, and given the fact that high-riding vehicles are highly marketable today, manufacturers continue to work upon introducing more and more affordable SUVs and crossovers in the Indian market.

With that being said, you can now choose from a range of BS6-compliant SUVs and crossovers even if you’re on a tight budget. Here is a list of top 10 crossovers and SUVs with an ex-showroom price of under Rs 10 lakh, take a look –

1. Hyundai Venue

Since its launch last year, the Hyundai Venue has been a pretty popular offering in the sub-4m SUV segment, thanks to the multiple powertrain and transmission options on offer, as well as its extensive list of features. Hyundai currently retails the Venue between Rs 6.7 – 11.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Venue is currently offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (83 PS/114 Nm), 1.5-litre turbo-diesel (100 PS/240 Nm) as well as a 1.0-litre turbocharged TGDi petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm). The transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT as well as the newly introduced iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission).

2. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon needs no introduction since it has proved its superiority in all aspects including looks, safety and even performance. Tata updated the SUV at the beginning of this year, and the Nexon facelift gained an all-new front fascia, some new features like an electric sunroof, a digital instrument console, connected-car tech, as well as updated BS6 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engines.

The petrol engine is rated at 120 PS/170 Nm, while the oil burner puts out 110 PS of max power as well as 260 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed MT, and an optional 6-speed AMT. Tata Motors currently retails the Nexon between Rs 6.99 – 12.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 has been branded as the safest car in the Indian market by Global NCAP, with a safety rating of 5 stars in the independent organisation’s tests. Mahindra also recently lowered the car’s prices, and the XUV300 has currently priced from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The XUV300 is currently available with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 110.1 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque, or a 1.5-litre oil burner rated at 116.6 PS/300 Nm. Both the engines can be had with a 6-speed MT, while the diesel additionally gets a 6-speed AMT gearbox as well.

4. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The diesel-only Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was recently launched with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, which is now the sole powertrain on offer. The said engine makes 105 PS power and 138 Nm torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission, or a 4-speed torque converter AT.

Apart from the new Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, the BS6 S-Cross is the same as the BS4 version. Its feature list consists of LED projector headlamps, keyless entry and go, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control and more. Maruti Suzuki retails the BS6 S-Cross at a starting price of Rs 8.39 lakh, going up to Rs 12.39 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

5. Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport is one of the most underrated cars in the sub-4m SUV space – a segment that the Ford EcoSport actually formally initiated upon its arrival. The Ford EcoSport is currently offered with a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 122 PS of max power and 149 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder oil burner rated at 100 PS/215 Nm.

EcoSport’s highlights include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, FordPass connected car-tech, automatic projector headlamps with DRLs, paddle shifters (AT only), auto climate control, an electric sunroof, 6 airbags, cruise control, Emergency Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, Hill Launch Assist etc. The EcoSport is currently priced between Rs 8.17 – 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom).