5 Best SUVs Launched In 2021 – Tata Punch To Mahindra XUV700

Here, we’ve picked the five most exciting SUVs that were launched in the Indian market this year, regardless of their segment

In the Indian car market, the popularity of SUVs has been rising steadily. To satiate that demand, a lot of new SUVs were introduced here in various segments in 2021. If you are planning to buy a new SUV, then you’re in luck, as there are plenty of options currently available for you from which to choose.

Below, we have listed the top five most-exciting SUVs that were launched in the Indian market this year, i.e., in 2021.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 was the most anticipated launch of the year, and a lot of excited buyers have been rushing to book one. Thanks to the massive demand, the waiting period for the SUV has now reached up to 18 months for some variants! There are two engine options on offer here – a 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 2.2L turbo-diesel – and a new electrified powertrain option is set to be introduced soon.

MG Astor

MG Astor is one of the most technologically-advanced SUVs currently on sale in India. It is the first SUV in our market to get an AI personal assistant, which takes the form of a cute little robot sitting on the dashboard. Other than that, it gets connected car tech and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq was the first vehicle by the VW group to be underpinned by the ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform. The SUV paved the way for Volkswagen Taigun in the Indian market, and its platform will also be utilised for future models like Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus (Vento replacement).

Renault Kiger

Renault entered the sub-4-metre SUV segment in India with the Kiger this year. The little crossover has managed to find a lot of success in our market, similar to its cousin – Nisan Magnite – which was introduced near the end of last year. Its fuel-efficient engine options and aggressive pricing are the biggest strengths of Renault Kiger.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch was previewed in near-production form at 2020 Auto Expo, and it was finally launched in October this year. Despite being such a new car, the Punch has managed to find a lot of sales success in the Indian market. The micro-SUV is available with just a 1.2L NA petrol engine right now, but a 1.2L turbo-petrol mill and a 1.5L turbo-diesel motor are expected to be added to its range soon.