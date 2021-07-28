5 Best SUV Discounts Available In July 2021 – Harrier To XUV500

Here, we have listed the five highest discounts and offers available on SUVs in the Indian market this month, i.e., July 2021

As the lockdown is lifting across the country, the Indian car market is showing good signs of recovery now. SUV sales, in particular, have been going strong, and to lure in more customers, manufacturers are offering some extremely attractive discounts on a few SUVs.

Tata Harrier does not have any cash discount on the XZ+ and XZA+ trims, along with on the CAMO and Dark Edition models. On all other variants, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is available. Regardless of the variant chosen, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 is available on the Harrier.

Nissan Kicks has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, but only on the 1.3L turbo-petrol variants. On all variants of the Kicks, an online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a special bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available for select corporate and government employees, doctors, and CAs.

Renault Duster has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 on offer. Buyers can also avail either a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 or a rural discount of Rs. 15,000, depending on eligibility. However, these offers are only available on the RXS and RXZ trims. On all variants of the Duster, a loyalty Rs. 15,000 and a scrapping bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also available.

On Mahindra XUV500, the manufacturer is offering a massive cash discount of Rs. 1,13,200, but only on the W11(O) trim level. On the other trims, the cash discount is a little lower, at Rs. 83,600. An exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,500 are also available. Buyers can also avail free accessories worth up to Rs. 20,000.

Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with benefits of up to Rs. 3,01,500! This includes a cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500, and free accessories worth up to Rs. 20,000.