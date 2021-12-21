5 Best Scooters Launched In 2021 – Aerox, Jupiter 125, Ola, Ntorq XP

Yamaha Aerox is undoubtedly the most highlighting scooter launch of 2021 due to its performance characteristics

In 2021, the scooter segment has seen plenty of action as two-wheeler producers introduced many notable launches and the 125 cc space was all the more busy compared to others. With rising fuel prices and the quest for higher economy, brands are seeking hybrid tech while new startups and electric scooters from established firms have also made a strong impact. Here is the list of the top five scooters launched in 2021:

1. Yamaha Aerox:

Undoubtedly the best performance scooter in the country, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is an absolute treat for riders wanting to have fun. Capitalising on the R series’ DNA, the Aerox uses the same SOHC 155 cc liquid-cooled VVA engine from the R15 V4 enabling spirited riding characteristics, better top speeds and quicker acceleration than its rivals and is priced around Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. TVS Jupiter 125:

The TVS Jupiter 125 currently costs between Rs. 76,000 and 84,000 and it sits above the regular Jupiter with more appealing styling and innovations such as the fuel lid placed on the backside of the apron enabling a roomy under the seat storage. It derives power from a 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine developing 8.04 bhp and 10.5 Nm.

3. TVS Ntorq Race XP:

TVS Motor Company is known for regularly updating its popular two-wheelers and the Ntorq 125 gained a new range-topping Race XP variant a few months ago with notable upgrades including a higher power rating. Priced around Rs. 92,300 (ex-showroom), the Ntorq Race XP comes with voice assist features, lower kerb weight, new colour scheme and two ride modes.

4. Ola S1 Pro:

The Ola S1 Pro is the more feature-rich electric scooter priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom) and it features a large touchscreen that basically controls all functions with customisation. The S1 Pro comes with Normal, Sport and Hyper ride modes and is claimed to have a range of around 180 km on a single charge – making it the most desirable electric scooter on sale.

5. Aprilia SR 125 & SR 160:

The updated Aprilia SR 125 and SR 160 are priced at Rs. 1.07 lakh and Rs. 1.17 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Pune) and they received cosmetic updates in the form of a new headlamp cluster and apron along with a restyled handlebar cowl, larger grab rail, a new all-digital instrument console, redesigned LED tail lamp, etc. They continue to be powered by the 124.45 cc and 160.03 cc engines with no performance changes.