5 Best FWD SUVs In India To Buy At This Moment – Brezza To Harrier

With the rollout of BS6 emission norms, most cars, particularly the diesel ones, have seen a significant increase in their prices but here are the best FWD SUVs you can buy right now

The entire car market has been going through a prolonged sales slowdown for many months now. Moreover, with the ongoing lock down, sales have touched a new low. While the entire market has been suffering from the aforementioned conditions, it’s still the SUV segment that has been clocking the highest sales numbers. Hence, now that the BS6 norms are finally here, we have thought of telling you about 5 of the best 4×2 SUVs you can buy at this moment –

1. Kia Seltos

The first car in our list is none other than the Kia Seltos. While it’s the maiden product from its company for the Indian market, the small SUV has managed to propel its carmaker to the third spot on the sales charts of top 10 carmakers in the country. The Kia Seltos has a lot going for it, with its main highlights including a handsome exterior, upmarket interior, a long list of features, a range of engine and transmission options and the great dynamics.

Also, our sources inform us that the mid-spec HTK+ variant of the Seltos is even about to receive some new features, which should make this SUV an even better buy for those who don’t wish to invest in the top-spec trim.

2. Hyundai Creta

Launched last month, the second-generation Hyundai Creta has been off to a great response. The new Hyundai Creta shares its platform and engines with the Seltos but comes with more features. It even offers a more radical exterior styling package. Not only this, but the extensive service support that Hyundai offers is also another factor that works in favour of the carmaker. All in all, the Hyundai Creta is a great bet if you plan to buy a well-rounded SUV that comes with modern engines, great features and a bold exterior.

3. Hyundai Venue

While the Hyundai Venue is less popular than the Maruti Vitara Brezza, it still sells in great volumes. The sub-4-metre compact SUV from Hyundai is one of the most well-rounded models in its segment. It comes with mini-Creta looks, a well-built cabin, several segment-best features, a great ride quality, a punchy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol option, a de-tuned version of the Creta’s 1.5-litre diesel engine and of course, the trust that comes from owing a vehicle from the house of Hyundai.

4. Maruti Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Vitara Brezza needs no introduction. Unarguably the all-time king of the entry-level SUV segment, the Brezza recently received a mid-life facelift that brought in a refined 1.5-litre petrol engine, some new features and mildly updated looks. Other than this, the Brezza continues to be a no-nonsense offering that has a spacious cabin, decent ride quality, inoffensive looks and, of course, the support of the amazing after-sales network of Maruti Suzuki. One simply can’t go wrong with the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

5. Tata Harrier

The last car on our list here is the Tata Harrier, which is the most modern SUV in its carmaker’s product portfolio. Among the biggest highlights of this SUV is its Land Rover-derived OMEGA-ARC platform that leads to great dynamics and safety. The Harrier also looks amazing and pretty close to the H5X concept it’s based on. Other than this, you even get a spacious interior and some great features. What makes the Harrier even better is the recent update that it has received.

Now, the Tata Harrier has got even more powerful, with a bump of 30 hp. Moreover, finally, the buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There are also some minor visual updates in the form of dual-tone machine-cut alloy wheels, new paint options and redesigned wing mirrors that resolve the issue of blind-spots.