5 Best Entry-Level Variants Of Midsize SUVs – Astor To XUV700

Here, we have listed the top five midsize SUVs in the Indian market, the base variants of which are brilliant deals for you to consider

In India, compact and midsize SUVs have been gaining a lot of popularity in recent times. Although these are two different segments, there is a small price overlap between them, and buyers looking for the most bang for their buck often opt for lower trims of midsize SUVs instead of higher trims of compact SUVs.

If you’re are also considering purchasing the entry-level model of a midsize SUV, then you should definitely check out our pick of the best five options available in the Indian

market.

1. Maruti S-Cross

Sigma – Rs. 8.59 lakh

Maruti Suzuki’s flagship, the S-Cross, isn’t as popular in the Indian market as other cars from the brand, mainly due to a relatively short equipment list. However, it is way more affordable than all its rivals, with a starting price of just Rs. 8.59 lakh. There is just one engine option on offer here – a 1.5L petrol unit (105 PS/138 Nm) – mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox on the base model.

2. MG Astor

1.5L Style – Rs. 9.78 lakh

MG Astor is one of the newest entries into the midsize SUV market space in India, and it is the most feature-loaded model in its segment, despite its extremely competitive pricing. Even the base ‘Style’ trim comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 3.5-inch colour MID in the instrument cluster. The base grade gets a 1.5L petrol engine under the hood, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

3. Kia Seltos

1.5L Petrol HTE – Rs. 9.95 lakh, 1.5L Diesel HTE – Rs. 10.65 lakh

The Seltos is one of the most popular midsize SUVs in our country, alongside its cousin, Hyundai Creta. However, compared to the latter, the Kia has a lower starting price. The base trim of the Seltos gets a choice between a 1.5L petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.5L diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), both mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

4. Volkswagen Taigun

1.0L TSI Comfortline – Rs. 10.49 lakh

Volkswagen launched the Taigun in our market in September this year, and the SUV has already managed to become the best-selling model in the brand’s range. On its base variant, buyers get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol powerplant, which generates 115 PS and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

5. Mahindra XUV700

2.0L Petrol MX – Rs. 12.49 lakh, 2.2L Diesel MX – Rs. 12.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 was launched just a little while ago in India, but it has already managed to bag 50,000 orders! Due to the massive demand, bookings for it are closed at the moment. The base trim of the XUV700 is available in a 5-seat configuration only, with a 2.0L petrol unit (200 PS/380 Nm) or a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit (155 PS/360 Nm) on offer, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi

Images showcased are for representation only- not of base variants