5 Best Chauffeur-Driven Cars In 2022 – Skoda Superb To Hyundai Alcazar

If you want to buy a new car to be chauffeured around in, but aren’t looking for a high-end luxury car, then check out these five options

In India, plenty of people love to be chauffeur-driven, regardless of whether their car is suited for that role! Well, luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, etc., have cars purpose-built to fit that role, but not everyone can afford these high-end vehicles. Thankfully, there are a few cars that cost significantly less but still offer a brilliant back-seat experience.

Here, we have listed our pick of the five best options you should consider if you’re looking for a new chauffeur-driven car.

1. Toyota Camry

Price: Rs. 41.70 lakh

Toyota Camry is one of the best options to consider if you want to be chauffeured around. The sedan offers plenty of space in the cabin, along with a host of features. The Camry is quite an environment-friendly car, thanks to its hybrid powertrain – a 2.5L petrol engine mated to an eCVT and a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The combined power output is rated at 218 PS.

2. Skoda Superb

Price: Rs. 32.85 lakh to Rs. 35.85 lakh

Skoda Superb is another brilliant sedan that is well-suited to chauffeur people around. It has a lot of space on offer, enough to easily accommodate even tall people at the rear, and there are plenty of convenience features for the occupants. Powering the Superb is a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor, with 190 PS and 320 Nm on tap.

3. Kia Carnival

Price: Rs. 25.49 lakh to Rs. 34.49 lakh

Kia Carnival is a large MPV, and thanks to its massive dimensions, it has oodles of space on offer. It is available in 6-seat and 7-seat configurations, and the six-seat variants are particularly brilliant for second-row occupants, offering brilliant comfort and luxury. The Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill, which belts out 200 PS and 440 Nm.

4. Toyota Innova Crysta

Price: Rs. 17.30 lakh to Rs. 25.32 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta is famous for a few things – brilliant space, powerful engines, and bulletproof reliability. For the price, it’s hard to find something that would offer better comfort than an Innova, which is why it is extremely popular among fleet owners. There are two powerplant options available here – a 2.7L NA petrol engine (165 PS/245 Nm) and a 2.4L turbo-diesel engine (150 PS/360 Nm).

5. Hyundai Alcazar

Price: Rs. 16.34 lakh to Rs. 20.14 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar is available in 6-seat and 7-seat configurations as well. It comes with a lot of thoughtful features, like second-row foldback tables, a second-row wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, etc., that too at a competitive price point. It is available with a 2.0L NA petrol engine option (159 PS/191 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine option (115 PS/250 Nm).

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi