5 Best Cars Under 10 Lakh To Buy This Diwali In India

Here we have given you details on the 5 best cars that you should buy for under Rs. 10 lakh this Diwali in India

The below Rs. 10 lakh car segment holds plenty of significance for high volume sales in the Indian market and mainly the micro SUVs and compact SUVs are tussling for the spotlight in recent times. If you are wondering which car to buy though, going by the trend it should be SUVs. To make matters easy, we have listed the five best cars that you should consider purchasing during this Diwali:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

Price Range – Rs. 7.52 Lakh to Rs. 13.04 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

The compact SUV coupe instantly rose to fame in India. Following its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Fronx was introduced in April and it became the fastest model ever to reach one lakh unit sales within ten months. Currently, over two lakh units have been sold cumulatively and is also exported to several international markets including Japan.

2. Tata Punch:

Price Range – Rs. 6.13 Lakh to Rs. 10.20 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

Just like the Fronx, the Tata Punch has been well received by customers in no time. Powered by a 1.2L petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. The five-seater based on the ALFA platform offers good interior room and bootspace along with being frugal and affordable. All these attributes contribute to it being the most sold PV in India currently.

3. Hyundai Exter CNG:

Price Range – Rs. 8.43 Lakh to Rs. 9.38 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

The CNG version of the Hyundai Exter worth a mention here due to its frugal nature with a claimed economy of 27.1 km per kg. It is offered in an expansive range and is packed with features and technologies too appealing to a wide range of buyers.

4. Hyundai Venue:

Price Range – Rs. 7.94 Lakh to Rs. 13.48 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

One of the top-selling compact SUVs in India, the Hyundai Venue, is retailed in 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine option with manual and automatic transmissions. It is a handy choice for customers looking to buy a compact SUV and boasts high-end features offering a good VFM proposition.

5. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Price Range – Rs. 9.99 Lakh to Rs. 14.33 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

The midsize SUV can be had in two seating layouts and is priced highly aggressively adhering to many customers who not only seek affordability but comfort as well. It is equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo petrol engines, paired with manual and automatic gearbox choices.