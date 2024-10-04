5 Best Cars To Buy Under Rs. 10 Lakh This Festive Season

Here we have explained about the five best cars that you should consider buying during this festive season, priced under Rs. 10 lakh

People buy cars during the festive season because it is considered an auspicious time, aligning with cultural beliefs of prosperity. Automakers and dealerships also offer attractive discounts, promotions, and new model launches, making it financially appealing. Many consumers receive bonuses during this period, enhancing their purchasing power. Additionally, the festive season often coincides with year-end stock clearance, leading to further incentives.

If you are on a budget wanting to own a new car, priced under Rs. 10 lakh during this festive season, we have made your life easy and here are our top five picks:

1) Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Price: Rs. 7.51 Lakh to Rs. 13.04 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

The compact SUV coupe has been a resounding success for the leading carmaker in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been well received by customers for its attractive price range and a long list of features along with sporty styling. Based on the Baleno, it offers a roomy interior and bootspace too.

2) Tata Punch

Price: Rs. 6.13 Lakh to Rs. 10 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

The Punch has been the best-selling car in India for quite a while as it appeals to a wide range of customers. Powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options, the micro SUV is not only packed with features but boasts a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars, enabling more family-based or first-time buyers to gravitate towards it.

3) Hyundai Exter

Price: Rs. 6.13 Lakh to Rs. 10.43 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

The Exter is currently the most affordable SUV from Hyundai in India and it features plenty of equipment right from the base variant including six airbags. The five-seater also has a spacious cabin and in a typical Hyundai way, it is sold in an expansive range with the features list loaded with high-end technologies.

4) New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Price: Rs. 6.49 Lakh to Rs. 9.60 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

The brand new Maruti Suzuki Swift made its market debut only a few months ago. With an evolutionary exterior and a more premium interior, it derives power from a new 1.2L Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT. Since arrival, its sales numbers have been impressive as it carries forward the success of its predecessor.

5) Kia Sonet

Price: Rs. 7.99 Lakh to Rs. 15.77 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

The Kia Sonet is one of the most well-rounded compact SUVs out there on sale in India and it takes its place in our top five recommended list due to various reasons. Firstly, it has an attractive exterior and an interior loaded with upmarket tech and features. It is available in multiple powertrain and transmission choices and offers a spacious boot as well.