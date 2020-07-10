5 Best BS6 SUVs Under Rs 40 Lakh In India – Toyota Fortuner To BMW X1

If you’re looking for an SUV in India with a budget of Rs 40 lakh, you can go for an off-road dedicated mid-size SUV, a full-size premium SUV, or even an entry-level luxury SUV

SUVs have gone on to become one of the most popular body-type of vehicles being sold in not only in India, but globally as well. A budget of Rs 40 lakh is enough to buy any mass-market SUV in the Indian market, but with so many options available, which one offers the greatest bang for your buck?

We have compiled a list of the top 5 SUVs available in the Indian market that are priced under Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Keep reading to know more about these 5 SUVs –

1. Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner is the highest-selling seven-seat premium SUV in the country, and its popularity doesn’t seem to slow down, and the current-gen model will soon turn 4 in the Indian market. Be it Fortuner’s capabilities, or Toyota’s reliability, the mighty SUV continues to outperform all its rivals in terms of sales each month.

The Fortuner comes equipped with a 2.7-litre petrol engine rated at 166 PS/245 Nm, and a 2.8-litre oil burner that puts out 177 PS of max power, along with 420 Nm (MT) and 450 Nm (AT) of peak torque. The petrol models can only be had with a 2WD setup, while the diesel gets an optional 4×4 configuration. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed auto.

Toyota retails the Fortuner between Rs 28.66 and 34.43 lakh (ex-showroom), and the car puts up against the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, among other full-size premium SUVs in India.

2. Ford Endeavour

The Ford Endeavour might not have been able to dethrone the Toyota Fortuner as the best-selling full-size SUV in India, but the former is certainly as good as its arch rival in terms of capabilities, if not better. With the BS6 emission norms coming into effect, Ford introduced the Endeavour with a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo-diesel engine, which is good for 170 PS and 420 Nm. The said engine comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

The Ford Endeavour is currently priced between Rs 29.55 – 33.25 lakh (ex-showroom), and comes packed up to the brim with features like FordPass connected-car tech, auto HID headlamps with LED DRLs, active noise cancellation for the cabin, dual zone climate control, semi-parallel parking assist, hands-free tailgate, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and SYNC3 connectivity.

3. Jeep Compass Trailhawk

The Trailhawk is the off-road focused version of the Jeep Compass mid-size SUV, which sits atop the Compass in Jeep’s Indian line-up. The trail-ready version of the SUV is available in two variants, priced at Rs 26.8 lakh and Rs 27.6 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

As compared to the donor car, the Trailhawk version gets slightly redesigned bumpers in order to improve the approach and departure angles, raised ground clearance by 27 mm as well as improved water wading capacity. Other notable changes include underbody skid plates, all-terrain tyres, all-weather floor mats, and smaller 17-inch alloys for better off-roading.

Powering the Compass Trailhawk is the same 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine as the regular SUV, that puts out 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque. However, it additionally gets Jeep’s Active Drive 4×4 system as standard which brings in a low-range gearbox, a rear locking differential, hill descent control and an additional Rock mode for the Selec-Terrain system.

4. BMW X1

The X1 might not be as capable as the three aforementioned SUVs in this list, but it does work as your entry into the luxury crossover/SUV segment at a similar price point. Even with a constraint of Rs 40 lakh, you can get the X1 sDrive20i SportX, which costs Rs 35.9 lakh; X1 sDrive20i xLine that is priced at Rs 38.7 lakh; or even the X1 sDrive20d xLine which will set you back by Rs 39.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

BMW facelifted the X1 earlier this year, but instead of loading it up with more features, the Bavarian carmaker decided to focus on making it a better family car. The X1 can be had with either a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine rated at 195 PS/280 Nm, or a 2.0-litre oil burner that puts out 193 PS power and 400 Nm torque. The former comes with a 7-speed Steptronic Sport auto gearbox, while the latter gets an 8-speed auto as standard.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

While the Tiguan was only available as a 5-seat SUV previously, Volkswagen replaced it with the seven-seat AllSpace version in order to make it a worthy rival to the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour etc. The Tigual AllSpace was launched a few months ago at a starting price of Rs 33.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the sole 4Motion variant on offer.

The Tiguan AllSpace draws power from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox that powers all four wheels. The Tiguan’s equipment list consists of a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected-car tech, powered front seats, and three-zone climate control.