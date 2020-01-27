5 Best BS-6 Compliant Scooters in India – Honda Activa To TVS Jupiter

The deadline of April 1, 2020 is approaching fast and hence every automaker is updating their scooters with BS 6 certified engines. Have a look at the top five BS 6 scooters here

It was around a year back when the Government of India made it official that BS 6 emission norms would come into effect from April 1, 2020. The notification also stated that no two-wheeler or four-wheeler of BS 4 compliance will be sold in the country from April 1, 2020. Since then, all the automakers have been relentlessly updating their vehicles with BS 6 certified engines.

Most of the automakers have already introduced while some are in the process of doing so. Therefore, let’s have a look at the top 5 BS 6 certified scooters in the Indian market presently:

1. Honda Activa 6G

Being the country’s best-seller for over two decades, Honda Activa doesn’t require any formal introduction. Finally, the company introduced it with a BS 6 compliant engine at a starting price of Rs 63912 (Ex. Showroom, Delhi), which is nearly Rs 7000 premium than the BS 4 model.

The production has already started while the deliveries will start by early February. The same 110cc engine is now equipped with fuel injection technology to make it 10 percent more fuel efficient and BS 6 compliant.

2. TVS Jupiter

TVS Motor Company made inroads in the BS 6 territory by upgrading none other but the Jupiter 110cc scooter. The Jupiter Classic was the first vehicle in Jupiter range to get a BS 6 certified engine in India around a couple of months back.

The scooter was priced at Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom Delhi) while it featured ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology. The scooter was offered with two riding modes: Eco and Power. The inclusion of ET-Fi tech resulted in increase in mileage while a slight dip in power and torque figures was also witnessed.

3. Suzuki Access

Suzuki Access is the numero-uno scooter in the 125cc segment in the country. And, hence, Suzuki zeroed down on the Access to make it the company’s first model to get BS 6 engine. The prices for the BS 6 Suzuki Access started at Rs 64,800 for the base Drum brake and steel wheels variant while going as high as Rs 69,500 (Both prices are Ex. showroom, Delhi) for the Disc brake and alloy wheels variant. The company added a few new features as well while the power output remained the same as BS 4 scooter but the torque saw a minor decrease.

4. Yamaha Fascino

Yamaha introduced the BS 6 compliant Fascino 125 last month in the Indian market. Being the more powerful version of the 110cc scooter, it was introduced in four grades: STD Drum, STD Disc, DLX Drum and DLX Disc.

Being priced in a range of Rs 66430-69930, it comes with fuel-injection technology while also getting a few styling updates too over the 110cc model. Similar to the Activa 6G, it also features a silent start system and a start/stop button. The fuel economy stands at 58kmpl, which is an improvement of 15 percent as compared to the 110cc model.

5. Hero Mastero

Hero Mastero was India’s first BS 6 engine certified scooter when it was launched way back in July 2019. It also had the distinction of being the first scooter in the country to feature fuel injection technology. The scooter was priced at Rs 62700 (Ex. Showroom, Delhi). It was the first Hero scooter to boast of a front disc brake while also being offered in a couple of dual-tone paint schemes: Panther black/sporty red and Pearl white/brown combo.

The inclusion of FI technology ensured bump in power and torque figures as compared to the BS 4 compliant carbureted models. As the 2020 Auto Expo is not far away now, we might see many more BS 6 compliant scooters being launched in the market.

Some of them could be all-new products while some might be the updated version of the existing models. So, stay tuned to our page for more such exciting updates regarding the BS 6 scooters and 2020 Auto Expo!