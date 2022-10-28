5 All-New Upcoming SUVs – Maruti, Toyota, Honda, Mahindra & Hyundai

SUV segments will continue to see plenty of action next CY and here we have given you a list of five all-new upcoming SUVs in India

The auto industry will witness a barrage of new SUV launches next year from mainstream brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota, Honda, Mahindra, etc. Here we have listed the five all-new upcoming models that you should know about:

1. Maruti Suzuki YTB or Baleno Cross:

The Maruti Suzuki YTB or Baleno Cross will make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 100 PS and 150 Nm. The Baleno Cross has plenty in common with the Baleno including the platform and interior while the coupe-like roofline will add to the distinction.

2. Toyota YTB SUV Coupe:

With the new generation Urban Cruiser highly uncertain, Toyota could follow the rebadge route and launch the YTB under its own banner with exterior updates six months after the launch of the SUV/crossover. The Toyota SUV coupe will be positioned below the Hyryder and will be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well.

3. 2023 Honda WR-V:

The new generation Honda WR-V based on the SUV RS concept will be unveiled in the coming months in Southeast Asia. It will likely spawn a compact or midsize SUV for India. The Japanese manufacturer confirmed the launch of an all-new compact SUV based on Amaze’s platform for mid next year and the upcoming WR-V could influence it in terms of design and features offered.

4. Mahindra XUV400:

The XUV400 broke covers in early September 2022 and its prices will be revealed in January 2023. Based on the X100 platform, the electric SUV is equipped with an IP67-rated 39.4 kW battery pack capable of having an MIDC range of 456 km on a single charge. The Tata Nexon EV Max rival’s customer test drives will begin in December 2022.

5. 2023 Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The highly anticipated launch from Hyundai next year will undoubtedly be the facelifted Creta, which is already on sale in several international markets. It has a redesigned front fascia sticking by the latest Sensuous styling philosophy and the interior will gain a range of updates as well including ADAS-based assistive and safety features.