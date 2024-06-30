5 All-New Tata & Mahindra SUVs Launching Soon In India

Here we have listed the five upcoming SUVs from popular brands Tata and Mahindra in India in the coming months

Over the next 12 to 18 months, the Indian auto market will witness the arrival of several new SUVs mainly in the compact and midsize SUV segments. Here we have explained about the upcoming SUVs from popular homegrown manufacturers Tata Motors and M&M.

1. Tata Curvv EV & ICE:

The Curvv EV will share the Acti.ev platform with the Punch EV and the forthcoming Harrier EV and it will be launched in the third quarter of this FY. The midsize SUV coupe will reminisce the concept in terms of design while the interior will feature a larger touchscreen, a digital cluster, touch-based controls, etc.

The ICE Tata Curvv will be launched in the months following the Curvv EV and it will derive power from a new 1.2L DI turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo diesel mill borrowed from Nexon.

2. Tata Harrier EV:

Before the end of this FY, Tata Motors will launch the electric version of the Harrier. The near-production model made its debut earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 and it will be equipped with single and dual electric motor setups with the high-spec variants boasting a claimed driving range of over 500 km.

3. Mahindra Thar Armada:

In August 2024, Mahindra will introduce the five-door version of the Thar, which could be dubbed the Thar Armada. The series production of the off-road SUV has commenced and it will have a longer wheelbase and a roomier cabin compared to the three-door model. It will feature a more upmarket interior as well and the powertrain options will include a 1.5L diesel, a 2.0L petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8:

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will become the first model to sit on the Inglo platform and is expected to launch by the end of this CY or in early 2025. It will have a lot in common with the XUV700 including the features list and the exterior will replicate the concept showcased a while ago. It will become the flagship electric SUV offering upon arrival and will boast a range of well over 450 km on a single charge.