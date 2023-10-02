5 All-New SUVs Waiting To Launch Very Soon – Tata To Mahindra

Carmakers like Mahindra, Tata and Citroen will likely bring in new SUVs over the next three to four months in India

Over the next three to four months, the Indian automotive market will witness the arrival of at least five all-new SUVs and here we have explained about all of them:

1. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Mahindra will more likely introduce the Bolero Neo Plus this month in India and it could be offered in seven- and nine-seater guises. It will be powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, paired with a manual transmission. The ladder frame based SUV is essentially the facelifted version of the TUV300 Plus and will be positioned slightly below the Scorpio Classic in the brand’s lineup.

2. Tata Punch EV:

Tata Motors is expected to launch the electric version of the Punch in the coming weeks. It will incorporate Ziptron technology and will have minor exterior changes compared to its ICE sibling. However, the interior will have a lot in common with the facelifted Nexon EV. It will be slotted above the Tiago EV and will likely be available in two battery packs.

3. Tata Harrier & Safari Facelift:

The facelifted versions of the Tata Harrier and Safari will likely arrive by the end of this year or in January 2024. Both will be heavily influenced by the design of the Harrier EV concept showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year and the Curvv concept. The interior will come with a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, capacitive controls for AC and a lot more found in the facelifted Nexon.

4. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Citroen India announced the entry-level price of the C3 Aircross just a while ago. Starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the tentative prices of the remaining variants of the midsize SUV are out but the official prices will be revealed by the middle of this month and deliveries will commence during the same period.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is available in five- and seven-seater configurations and is based on the heavily localised CMP platform. It will derive power from a 1.2L turbo three-cylinder petrol engine kicking out 110 PS maximum power and 190 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission only.