5 All-New SUVs Launching This Month In India – Confirmed Details

Carmakers like Tata Motors, Mahindra, Citroen and Lamborghini are planning to launch new SUVs in August 2024

Car producers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Citroen and Lamborghini are planning to launch all-new SUVs in the current month of August 2024 across different segments to take an advantage over their respective rivals during this festive season. Here we have brought you a detailed look:

1&2. Tata Curvv EV & ICE:

Tata will announce the prices of the Curvv EV on August 7, with an expected starting price above Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variants are likely to offer a range of over 600 km and will come loaded with premium tech and features. Following the EV’s debut, the Curvv ICE is also expected to arrive in showrooms as well sooner rather than later. The ICE variants will feature a 1.2L petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.

3. Mahindra Thar Roxx:

Mahindra & Mahindra will introduce the five-door Thar Roxx, which includes a more advanced, feature-packed cabin and significant cosmetic updates compared to the three-door model, on August 15. This new lifestyle off-road SUV will have larger dimensions, providing a more spacious interior. It will be available with three engine options: a 1.5L diesel, a 2.2L diesel, and a 2.0L petrol, along with both manual and automatic transmission choices.

4. Citroen Basalt:

The Citroen Basalt SUV Coupe, set to compete directly with the IC-engined Tata Curvv, will be powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol and its turbo petrol iteration, available with both manual and automatic transmission options. Unveiled yesterday, the prices of the Basalt will be announced soon in India and it sits on the heavily localised CMP platform. It will be positioned above the C3 Aircross.

5. Lamborghini Urus SE:

Lamborghini will introduce the Urus SE PHEV to the Indian market on August 9. It features a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 789 bhp and 950 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and offers an electric-only range of 60 km. It comes on the back of good reception for the performance-based Urus over the last few years in India.