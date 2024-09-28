5 All-New Sedans Arriving In India Soon – Sedan Fever Coming Back?

Here we have listed the five upcoming sedans that are expected to be introduced in India from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Skoda and Mercedes

Even though sedans have seen a dip in popularity, some automakers are still recording solid sales in this category. Over the next few months, India is set to see the arrival of three new sedans from manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Honda and Mercedes-Benz. Meanwhile, Skoda is also expected to introduce two new sedans. Here we have listed them:

1. New Honda Amaze:

The much-awaited new-generation Honda Amaze is set to debut in the next few months, potentially before the end of this calendar year. It will come with significant upgrades to both its exterior and interior, likely incorporating design elements inspired by Honda’s latest global sedans.

The cabin of the upcoming sub-four-metre sedan is expected to be more upmarket and feature-packed than the current version, making it even more attractive to buyers. It is likely to retain the existing petrol engine, with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Also Read: Honda’s Next Launch For India Will Be An All-New Sedan – Details

2. New Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is poised for significant updates upon launch on November 4 and it will be the first compact sedan in India to offer a sunroof. Alongside this, the interior will see extensive upgrades, introducing a broader range of features and enhancements compared to the current model.

These updates follow the recent launch of the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift in India. The Dzire’s powertrain lineup will include a 1.2L Z series petrol engine producing 82 PS and 112 Nm of torque. This engine will be offered with both a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT while a CNG variant will also be available.

Also Read: New Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire To Launch On Nov 4 – Key Info

3 & 4. New Skoda Octavia & Superb:

Skoda’s recent re-launch of the Superb suggests the brand might be planning to introduce the latest global version of the Octavia in India. While official information is yet to be confirmed, it’s possible that the Octavia could initially enter the market through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route, with a potential launch in late 2025, before moving to local assembly. Additionally, the all-new Superb, currently available in international markets, could also make its way to India with significant updates in the near future.

5. Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB:

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB will be available in both E200 and E220d variants, powered by 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines upon arrival on October 9. It will feature a completely new exterior design and come packed with premium features, including a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS, ambient lighting, a large touchscreen and digital cluster and much more.