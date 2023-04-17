5 All-New Midsize SUVs Launching This Year – Tata, Honda, Kia

Tata, Honda, Kia and Citroen will launch new midsize SUVs this year as the segment will become more competitive

In the midsize SUV segment, we will witness the arrival of as many as five new models this year from brands such as Tata, Honda, Kia and Citroen. Here we have covered all of them:

1. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Later this month, Citroen will host the global premiere of the C3 Aircross and it will go on sale later this year in India. It will likely be offered in five- and seven-seater guises and will be powered by a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. It will be a more upmarket version of the C3 compact hatchback with an improved cabin. It will sit on the same CMP platform as the C3.

2. Honda Midsize SUV:

The five-seater will be revealed by the middle of this calendar year before going on sale around July or August 2023. The Honda midsize SUV will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes and will be underpinned by the same architecture as the fifth-generation City. It will draw design inspiration from the global crop of Honda SUVs including CR-V and WR-V.

The interior is expected to be more upmarket than the City. However, as for the performance, only the 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol engine capable of 121 PS will likely be offered first. The 1.5L strong hybrid petrol mill could join the lineup later. The 1.0L turbo petrol unit available in the global markets could be sold in the near future.

3. Kia Seltos Facelift:

By the middle of this year, Kia India is expected to introduce the facelifted version of the Seltos with a host of revisions inside and out. The Seltos is currently the second best-selling midsize SUV in the country but the competition has really gotten tight due to the arrival of new models such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It will use the new 1.5L turbo petrol engine delivering 160 PS maximum power.

4. Tata Harrier And Safari Facelifts:

The facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari will likely be launched in September and October respectively. The revised exterior is heavily influenced by the Harrier EV but the interior may not gain big updates as both midsize SUVs received new features just a while ago. An all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will be made available.