5 All-New Maruti Suzuki Compact Cars You Should Wait For

In this article, we cover five new Maruti Suzuki compact cars that are likely to be introduced in India within the next two to three years

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is developing a variety of new passenger vehicles including electric options with a focus on both the compact and midsize segments. Listed below are the upcoming ICE compact models that are likely to be launched in the domestic market over the next 24 to 36 months:

1. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift recently hit the Indian market showcasing evolutionary changes to its exterior and interior, along with a notable enhancement in its features. Similarly, the all-new Dzire is expected to launch soon featuring a new 1.2L Z series three-cylinder petrol engine, available with both manual and AMT transmissions. While the Dzire’s exterior will differ significantly from the Swift, the features list will be almost the same.

2. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

The third generation Maruti Suzuki Baleno, internally known as YTA, is likely to be launched in India by 2026. This new model is expected to receive significant upgrades in design and interior features. Following the major update from early 2022, the forthcoming Baleno may also introduce a newly developed HEV system from Maruti Suzuki.

The main highlight of the premium hatchback is that it could be tuned to deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of over 35 kmpl. Currently, the premium hatchback is powered by a 1.2L K-series four-cylinder petrol engine and a more powerful 1.0L three-cylinder turbo turbo petrol engine with MT and automatic transmission choices.

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift:

Expected to launch in India next year, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift, internally known as YTB, will receive a mid-cycle refresh. A standout feature of this update is expected to be the introduction of a new engine. This model might premiere Maruti’s extensively localised hybrid electric drivetrain. There’s speculation that the 1.2L Z series petrol engine, which powers the latest Swift, could incorporate range extender tech.

4&5. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV & Micro SUV:

Maruti Suzuki is developing a new compact MPV that will be positioned below the Ertiga, aiming to compete with models like the Renault Kiger and its upcoming Nissan counterpart. This new vehicle will be based on the Suzuki Spacia, currently sold in Japan. Additionally, Maruti is also working on a micro SUV, codenamed Y43, which is expected to launch by late 2026.