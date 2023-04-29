5 All-New Cars Launching In May 2023 – Maruti Suzuki To Tata

In the month of May 2023, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Jimny 4×4 SUV with a likely starting price of around Rs. 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Leading up to an exciting second half of the year with a host of debuts and launches planned, the month of May 2023 should not be overlooked as five key models are waiting to arrive across different segments. Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and BMW will bring in new vehicles and here we have talked about all of them:

1. Tata Altroz CNG:

The bookings for the Tata Altroz CNG have commenced across authorised dealerships present in the country and it will be launched early next month. It derives power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine, which produces a maximum power output of 77 PS and 97 Nm in the CNG mode (86 PS and 113 Nm in petrol mode). It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission only.

The Tata Altroz CNG has no exterior changes except for the addition of the iCNG badging and it will come with features such as a sunroof, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, leather seat upholstery, rear AC vents, and so on. It will be available in XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ trims.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched next month and it has an overall length of 3,985 mm, a width of 1,645 mm and a height of 1,720 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,590 mm and a ground clearance of 210 mm. It will compete against the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha and is more practical and spacious than the global three-door model. The lifestyle off-road SUV will be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT driving all four wheels.

3. BMW M2 & X 340i:

The new generation BMW M2 will be equipped with a 3.0L twin-turbo six-cylinder engine kicking out 460 PS and 550 Nm. It will be mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom) as it will be brought in via CBU route.

The BMW X3 M40i will use a 3.0L turbo petrol engine producing 360 PS and 500 Nm and it will be paired with an eight-speed AT transferring power to all four wheels as standard. It will have a sportier exterior courtesy of the M Sport package and will have mechanical updates over the regular model.

5. Mahindra Thar AX(AC) New Base Variant:

Mahindra is expected to launch a new base variant dubbed the AX (AC) sometime next month in India and it will be positioned below the AX (O). It could get front-facing second-row seats and could be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It will lack some features compared to the AX (O) to be priced more affordably.