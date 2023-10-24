5 All-New Bike Launches In The Coming Weeks – RE To Yamaha

Companies like Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Aprilia are preparing to launch new motorcycles in the coming weeks in the Indian market

Before the end of this year, a host of new motorcycles are expected to launch in the domestic market from two-wheeler manufacturers such as Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Aprilia.

While the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 will be positioned in the 300 cc segment, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and Aprilia RS 457 will sit in the 450 cc space but will appeal to different sets of customers. Here we have brought you all the dope:

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will make its global debut on November 7 and it will be powered with a new 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine developing close to 40 bhp and 40-45 Nm. It will be linked with a six-speed transmission and the equipment list will comprise all LED lighting, USD front forks, a new all-digital instrument cluster with the top half dedicated to navigation, monoshock at the rear, split seats, and so on.

The homegrown manufacturer has also been caught testing the Scrambler 650 several times recently and we do expect it to make its world premiere at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy. It is worth noting that RE is also developing a bobber-styled 350 cc motorcycle, which could be launched before the end of 2024, and the Shotgun 650 nameplate was trademarked a while ago as well.

2. Aprilia RS 457:

The Aprilia RS 457 will become the most affordable motorcycle from the brand upon its launch in the coming weeks. The faired supersport made its local debut at the Indian MotoGP event in BIC. It will take on the forthcoming Yamaha R3 and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The made-in-India motorcycle uses a 457 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine making 47 bhp.

4. Yamaha R3 & MT-03:

Meeting the BSVI stage 2 emission compliance, the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 will be launched in December in India. They will feature a 321 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing around 40 bhp and 29.4 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. They will come with all-LED lighting, upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, a dual-channel ABS, an all-digital instrument console, etc.