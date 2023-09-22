5 Affordable In-Line 4-Cylinder Bikes In India – Kawasaki To Honda

Here we have talked about 5 affordable in-line 4-cylinder bikes that are currently on sale in the Indian market

One of the oldest known therapies to mankind is riding a motorcycle down the highway without having a clue about the destination and it works every single time. You can enjoy your motorcycle even if it’s a tiny commuter but once you listen to the symphony of the in-line 4-cylinder, then your dreams change forever, and your life goals are singing songs composed by the exhaust of these motorcycles.

In this article, we list out 5 affordable motorcycles that create music using an in-line 4-cylinder unit.

1. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

(Rs.8.49L ex-showroom)

The most affordable in-line 4-cylinder bike in India is the fully faired Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R and take it from us that this is no ordinary Joe. This engine is a screamer and there is nothing available at the lower revs. You think it is crazy for a 400cc bike to produce 77 PS of power and 39 Nm of torque but what will blow your minds is that this peak power and torque is achieved at an insanely high 14500 rpm and 13000rpm respectively.

It comes equipped with a WorldSBK-inspired Trellis chassis design and the suspension duties are handled by adjustable Showa Separate Function Fork(Big Piston) Upside Down forks at the front and adjustable monoshock at the rear. For a bike that goes from ok to oh damn in a few seconds, you will need immense stopping power as well which is why Kawasaki has equipped the ZX-4R with dual 290mm discs at the front and a single 220mm disc at the rear.

When it comes to features, it does come with all the latest electronic wizardry like dual-channel ABS, cornering ABS, traction control with different riding modes, TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth and navigation. Looking at the specifications, you will understand that this motorcycle is meant for the track, and you will not regret taking it to its hometown.

2. Honda CB 650 R

(Rs.9.15L ex-showroom)

If you want something more practical and more usable in everyday life then the Honda CB650 R will impress you. This naked motorcycle was recently updated and now gets a new digital instrument cluster that provides information such as gear position indicator, gear shift indicator, average fuel consumption and 2 trip meters. It also now gets a USB-C socket for charging your smartphone on the go.

The feature list includes Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), slip and assist clutch, traction control, round LED headlamps and dual-channel ABS. The sweet-sounding in-line 4-cylinder engine produces 87PS of power at 12000 rpm and 57.5 Nm of torque at 8500 rpm, mated to a slick 6-speed transmission.

The front suspension comprises of 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston USD fork, while the rear is a pro-link monoshock unit. The braking duties are handled by twin discs at the front with Nissin radial callipers and a single disc at the rear. This motorcycle according to us, is the most well-rounded package in the under Rs. 10L segment in India and just one single test ride will tell you why.

3. Honda CBR 650 R

(Rs.9.35L ex-showroom)

There is not much to explain about the Honda CBR 650 R because, simply put, it is the faired version of the CB650 R and there is absolutely no change in the hardware and features, except the addition of weight because of the beautiful looking fairing. Of course, the power-to-weight ratio will decrease which means that the outright performance might be a little toned down, but the real advantage starts to shine at higher speeds when aerodynamics starts to play a major role.

It is mostly because of this feature that the Honda CBR 650 R is touted as a sports tourer, and it rides like wind in the highways. In our books, it is one of the best sports tourers in the country and can munch miles with comfort and a great soundtrack.

4. Kawasaki Z900

(Rs.9.2L ex-showroom)

The Kawasaki Z900 is the updated model of the Z800 which used to be the highest-selling sports naked in the country for many years. You can thank Bajaj’s partnership with Kawasaki during those years for getting all the green Kwackers fresh from Japan. Now with the Z900, Kawasaki is trying to gain back the market share it used to have, and we believe that this model has what it takes to achieve it.

The “Sugomi” inspired design language looks amazing from every angle and the longer you look at it, the more you will fall in love with it. If you thought it was just the looks, then wait till you swing a leg and twist the throttle. The 948cc, in-line 4-cylinder beast of an engine produces 125 PS of power and 98.6 Nm of torque that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

The exposed chassis is a steel trellis frame which is supported by an adjustable 41mm USD fork at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. It is equipped with LED headlamps and taillights, an all-digital TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, 4 riding modes, and a 3-level traction control. It keeps you on the ground (hardly), and has everything you need to enjoy the tarmac at your disposal.

5. Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX

(Rs.12.2L ex-showroom)

The last one on this list is a mean green machine that is a sports tourer. The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is a fully faired litre-class motorcycle that has the styling of a supersport bike but has the comfortable ergonomics of a tourer because of which it is one of the most sought-after sports tourers in the world. The liquid-cooled in-line 4-cylinder engine produces 142PS of power at 10000 rpm and a peak torque of 111Nm at 8000 rpm.

Since this is a litre-class machine, it comes loaded to the teeth with respect to features that include 2 power modes, 3-level traction control, 4 riding modes, cornering ABS and even electronic cruise control. The suspension setup is handled by adjustable 41mm USD forks at the front and horizontal backlink monoshock at the rear.

You can drop anchors using the dual 300mm petal discs with monobloc callipers at the front and a 250mm single petal disc at the rear. The 19L fuel tank should give you an idea that it is meant for touring long distances and with the power on offer, you will be able to travel very far very soon. Let us know which is your favourite motorcycle among the ones mentioned here and who do you think is a worthy competitor from the other segments?