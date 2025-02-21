6 New Hybrid SUVs Confirmed To Launch In India

Maruti Suzuki will launch 2 new strong hybrid SUVs in the Indian market this year; Toyota to likely follow suit

With electrification taking the centre stage, strong hybrid technology continues to be on the priority list of automotive manufacturers globally. Banking on the rising popularity of SUVs, major car brands in India are working on a slew of new hybrid models, some of which are scheduled to go on sale later this year. In this article, we will look at the 6 upcoming hybrid SUVs launching in India.

1&2. New Gen Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 5 & 7 Seaters

Maruti Suzuki will likely debut a new 7-seater hybrid SUV based on the new gen Grand Vitara by the end of 2025 or in 2026. Internally codenamed Y17, the three-row SUV was recently spied testing, giving away few design details. Expect the 3-row SUV to sport a longer wheelbase to accommodate an extra pair of seats.

Based on Suzuki’s Global C platform, the strong hybrid SUV will employ the familiar 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine which runs on Atkinson, paired with a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery pack which powers the electric motor. In addition to this, the mild-hybrid 1.5 litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine will also be a part of the package. The new-gen Vitara five-seater will likely arrive before it.

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid

The Fronx Hybrid was recently spotted testing in India sans camouflage, sporting the new ‘Hybrid’ badge. Internally codenamed YTB, the hybrid crossover will go on sale in the coming months and use the brand’s in-house HEV series hybrid powertrain. This setup will employ the familiar 1.2-litre Z12E petrol engine under the hood.

As per the reports, the strong hybrid powertrain will be accompanied by a mid-life facelift update. The major advantage of this range extender hybrid technology is the improved efficiency and in the case of Fronx Hybrid, we can expect around 30 kmpl or even more.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 7-Seater SUV

Following the suit, Toyota will also launch the 7-seater version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder next year. The hybrid SUV will be based on the Grand Vitara 7-seater model codenamed Y17. Much like its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, the 7-seater SUV based on the Hyryder will be underpinned by the familiar Global C platform. The three-row SUV will be powered by the familiar 1.5 litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5 litre strong hybrid 3-cylinder petrol engine which runs on Atkinson, paired with a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery pack.

5. Kia Seltos Hybrid

Kia is working on the next-generation model of the Seltos and it was recently spied testing on the foreign soil. Expected to debut in India early next year, the second-generation Seltos could get a strong hybrid powertrain in order to comply with the oncoming BS7 emission norms. While the existing petrol and diesel powertrain combinations will be retained, the 1.6-litre petrol strong hybrid is also under consideration. The Korean carmaker could use the current 1.5 litre NA petrol engine paired with the strong hybrid setup, in interest of cost efficiency.

6. Hyundai Creta Hybrid

Hyundai has commenced the development of the next-gen Creta and it is expected to go on sale in the Indian market in 2027. Internally codenamed SX3, the third generation of the Creta will likely get a new strong hybrid powertrain. The current naturally aspirated petrol, turbo petrol and turbo diesel engines will be retained, mated to the manual and automatic gearbox options.

The strong hybrid powertrain could employ the 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The hybrid setup will most likely be shared with the Kia Seltos. However, these are just speculations and nothing can be confirmed as of now.