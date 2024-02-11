5 Affordable Automatic Midsize SUVs With Petrol Engines

The most interesting part is that apart from the Honda Elevate that comes with the CVT, all other midsize SUVs here are equipped with TCs

There were automatic midsize SUVs previously too, but what changed the game is the Citroen C3 Aircross as it was launched as one of the cheapest automatic options, bringing us to the list of the 5 most affordable petrol automatic midsize SUVs.

1. Citroen C3 Aircross

Price range for the automatic: Rs 12.85 lakh to 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) Type: 6-speed torque converter

The Citroen C3 Aircross was launched in 2023 with only the 6-speed manual transmission. It almost went unrecognized due to several reasons out of which the lack of an automatic option was a glaring miss when compared to its rivals. So, to balance the equation, the Citroen SUV has the choice of a 6-speed torque converter, and guess what, it’s the most affordable automatic compact SUV in the Indian market. The C3 Aircross comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which churns out 110 PS of power and up to 205 Nm of torque(an increase of 15 Nm more than the manual variant).

The C3 Aircross is also the only compact SUV in its segment which offers both 5- and 7-seater configurations, with the latter getting removable third-row seats. When it comes to features, it gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and a manual AC. The safety features include dual front ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera.

2. Honda Elevate

Price range for the automatic: Rs 13.41 lakh to 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom) Type: CVT

Honda entered the midsize SUV space in 2023 with the home-grown Elevate, and it is the second most affordable automatic compact SUV on this list. The Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 121 PS and 145 Nm, with an option of a 6-speed manual.

The Elevate’s feature list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic climate control, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, and a sunroof. The Elevate is the only compact SUV in this list to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Other safety features include up to six airbags, hill start assist, lane watch assist, vehicle stability assist, and a rear parking camera.

3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Price range for the automatic: Rs 13.60 lakh to 16.91 lakh (ex-showroom) Type: 6-speed torque converter

The third most affordable automatic midsize SUV is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which in its petrol-only variants uses a 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine that puts out 103 PS of power and 137 Nm of torque. Surprisingly, the automatic variant of the Grand Vitara petrol misses out on the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain which is offered with its manual version.

Maruti Suzuki’s midsize SUV has features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver display, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a heads-up display. Safety features include up to six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Price range for the automatic: Rs 14.01 lakh to 17.24 lakh (ex-showroom) Type: 6-speed torque converter

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara but is priced slightly higher than its Maruti counterpart. The Hyryder uses the same 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine with the same output of 103 PS and 137 Nm as the Grand Vitara, with the same transmission and drivetrain combinations.

Features on board the Toyota midsize SUV include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, and a heads-up display. In terms of safety, it gets up to six airbags, hill descent control, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

5. Volkswagen Taigun

Price range for the automatic: Rs 15.43 lakh to 18.08 lakh (ex-showroom) Type: 6-speed torque converter (1.0-litre Turbo-Petrol only)

And finally, we have the Volkswagen Taigun which is the fifth most affordable petrol automatic compact SUV in the segment. It comes with the option of a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Taigun is also feature-rich with things like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered front seats, AC with auto climate control, and a single-pane sunroof. In terms of safety, it gets up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear-view camera.