5+ Affordable 7-Seater SUVs For Big Families In India

India as a country has 2 things in common: Big families and a desire to travel together. This is why the 7-seater SUVs make a lot of sense in our country

If you are looking for affordable 7-seater three-row SUVs then you have landed at the right place as we list out the 7 most affordable 7-seater SUVs in India.

1. Mahindra Bolero Neo

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the most affordable seven-seater SUV in India. The base-model N4 variant comes for Rs 9.95 lakh and is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 100 PS and 260 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. Interestingly, the top-of-the-line variants also feature a mechanical locking differential at the rear.

2. Mahindra Bolero

The legendary Mahindra Bolero has been on sale in the country for almost two decades and is still a popular vehicle for those looking for a rugged SUV that can really take some bashing on any country road and still come out unscathed. The current version of the Bolero starts from Rs 9.98 lakh. It has a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 76 PS and 210 Nm. Transmission options are limited to a 5-speed manual only.

3. Citroen C3 Aircross

When most compact SUV manufacturers only offer 5-seater layouts, Citroen went a step further by adding the option of having two more seats in the back while keeping the price of the C3 Aircross as affordable as possible. While the 5-seater variants start at Rs 9.99 lakh, the 7-seater begins at Rs 11.96 lakh. It comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 110 PS and 206 Nm. It is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter (automatic) gearbox making it one of the most affordable 7-seater SUVs with an automatic option.

4. Mahindra Scorpio Classic

At the 4th position, we have another legend from the Mahindra stable, the Scorpio Classic. Even though the Scorpio got a generational upgrade with the Scorpio N, Mahindra decided to retain the second-generation model as an affordable option as it still is a capable and rugged SUV with a few tweaks. The Scorpio Classic starts from Rs 13.59 lakh and comes with either a 7-seater or a 9-seater configuration. It is powered by the tried and trusted 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm which is mated to only a 6-speed manual transmission.

5. Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio N is the third-gen iteration of the Scorpio nameplate, and it comes with new features and upgraded powertrains. It is available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations. The seven-seater Scorpio N starts at Rs 13.85 lakh. For this price, you will get a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (203 PS/380 Nm) while adding another 50k would give you the option of a 2.2-litre diesel engine (132 PS/300 Nm). If you go for the higher models, then you also get two drivetrain options: rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD).

6. Tata Safari

From Tata’s stable, the Safari is the carmaker’s flagship 3-row offering. It is available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, with prices starting at Rs 16.19 lakh. It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 170 PS and 350 Nm. Transmission options include either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, in a front-wheel-drive setup. Tata is planning to launch a petrol version and an EV version of the Safari pretty soon.

7. Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar is commonly mistaken as a 7-seater version of the Creta, but it is much more than that. The Alcazar is easily the most sophisticated SUV in this list because of the exhaustive set of features it comes with and these features are not just for comfort and convenience but for safety as well. It comes with two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS / 250 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.