45,000+ Bookings For New Hyundai Creta Within 4 Months Of Launch

2020 Hyundai Creta is sold with a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine; it was the most sold car in India in May

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Creta in the domestic market in March 2020 following its local premiere at the biennial Auto Expo. In its first month, the second generation Creta garnered a total of 6,706 units and contributed to nearly one-fourth of the brand’s sales and impressed instantly.

Despite the health crisis, Hyundai has today announced during the virtual launch of the facelifted Tucson that the mid-size Creta SUV has registered more than 45,000 bookings. Within four months since its launch, the 2020 Hyundai Creta’s booking tally is certainly going strong considering the stoppage in production for nearly two months.

The Creta also accounted for nearly half the volumes of Hyundai in the months of May and June. The five-seater was the most sold model in the whole country in May 2020 and over the last three months, the rural markets contributed to 20 per cent of the total demand. About 55 per cent of the Creta’s bookings come from diesel variants.

According to the brand, the 1.4 Kappa three-cylinder T-GDi petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT has gained “immense” popularity. The Creta is sold in three engine choices: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. It has several commonalities with the Seltos including the powertrain lineup.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine churns out 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre oil-burner makes 115 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine kicks out 140 PS and 242 Nm. A six-speed MT is standard on both 1.5-litre engines and all three motors get an automatic transmission optionally.

The 1.5-litre petrol with six-speed CVT, 1.5-litre diesel with six-speed torque converter AT and a seven-speed DCT in the turbo petrol are being offered. The rivalry between Creta and Kia Seltos is expected to intensify in the coming months as the market is on a gradual path to recovery.

Some of the important equipment sold with the second-gen Hyundai Creta are a 10.25-inch horizontally-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink connectivity, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, Electric Parking Brake, leather-wrapped steering wheel, etc.