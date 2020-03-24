45% Of Kia Seltos Sales From BS6 Diesel Versions In 2019

Kia Motors sold 45,494 units of the Seltos mid-size SUV last year and 45.2 per cent of the total were for diesel variants

Kia Motors India introduced the Seltos in August 2019 and sold a total of 45,494 units last year. It ended up as the ninth most sold carmaker in the country ahead of Volkswagen, Nissan, MG, Skoda and FCA. The mid-size SUV has been powered by BSVI compliant engines right from the word go and about 45.2 per cent of the total sales were contributed by diesel variants.

The South Korean auto major retailed 20,574 units of diesel-powered Seltos last year while the petrol sales stood at 24,920 units. The Seltos has been the leader of the mid-size SUV space ever since it entered the domestic market except December 2019 and is priced between Rs. 9.89 lakh and Rs. 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

It derives power from three BSVI compliant engines that can also be found in the recently launched new-gen Hyundai Creta. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm and is connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed CVT automatic transmission.

The 1.5-litre four-pot diesel, on the other hand, is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. It develops 115 PS maximum power and 250 Nm. The smaller 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 140 PS and 242 Nm, and is mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual clutch automatic unit as an option.

Kia sells the Seltos in Tech Line and GT Line grades with HT E, HT K, HT K Plus, HT X, HT X Plus, GT K, GT X and GT X Plus being the trim levels. The equipment list of the five-seater comprises of 17-inch hyper metallic alloy wheels, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, LED headlamps, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats and front parking sensors.

Other highlights include 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Kia’s UVO Connect, eight-way power adjustable driver seat, eight-speaker Bose sound, 360-degree camera, smart pure air purifier, dual-tone interior, leatherette seats, smart key with push button start, automatic AC and so on.

Data Source: AutoPunditz