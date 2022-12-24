42,000+ Units Of Royal Enfield Hunter & Classic Sold In Nov 2022

Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Hunter 350 were the ninth and tenth most sold motorcycles in India in the month of November 2022

Royal Enfield brought in the new generation Classic 350 last year and it has been a tremendous success. It is the second modern 350 cc motorcycle based on the J series engine platform as the Meteor 350 made its debut back in 2020. The Classic 350 carries the same essence that made it the best-selling middleweight motorcycle in the domestic market, sprinkled with modernity.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 reached showrooms only a few months ago and it has been well-received amongst consumers. The second most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle available on sale has a lot going for it. Besides the attractive base price of Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hunter is more agile, complemented by the signature good looks.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 continued to be the most sold motorcycle within the brand’s local portfolio last month as 26,702 units were recorded against 19,601 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive volume increase of 36.23 per cent. It was the ninth most sold motorcycle in the country in the month of November 2022.

The RE Hunter 350, on the other hand, was the tenth most sold motorcycle in India last month as 15,588 units were registered. The combined sales of Classic 350 and Hunter 350 stood at 42,290 units as they contributed to the major sum of the total volume in November 2022 for the Chennai-based manufacturer and they will continue to do so in the near future.

Next up, Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the Super Meteor 650. The flagship cruiser is expected to cost around Rs. 4 lakh and it will come with features such as an LED headlamp and Showa-sourced 43 mm upside-down front forks. It made its global debut at the 2022 EICMA show before featuring at the Rider Mania event in India.

In 2023, Royal Enfield is expected to launch a slew of new motorcycles in India. The new generation Bullet 350, the production version of the SG650 concept, an all-new Himalayan 450 based on a new platform and powered by a liquid-cooled engine and a single-seater classic bobber are of high possibilities.