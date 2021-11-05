40 Units Of Mahindra Alturas Sold In Oct 2021 In India

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is currently the most affordable 7-seat premium SUV in the Indian market, with a starting price of Rs 28.77 lakh that goes up to Rs 31.77 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom)

However, the Alturas G4 never managed to receive the recognition it truly deserves. Nonetheless, the full-size SUV still manages to find some takers each month, which is why Mahindra continues to sell it. In the month of October 2021, Mahindra & Mahindra managed to sell 40 units of the Alturas G4 in the Indian market.

Talking about the SUV, it comes equipped with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 181 PS of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a Mercedes-sourced 7-speed AT as standard. It gets an optional 4WD configuration with a low-range gearbox.

On the feature front, the Alturas G4 get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, dual-zone auto climate control, a powered tailgate, front ventilated seats, quilted Nappa leather interiors, heated wing mirrors, 3D around view camera and an electric sunroof as well.

The safety features on offer include ABS with EBD, 9 airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Active Rollover Protection, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake Assist System, Emergency Stop Signal, Traction Control System and ISOFIX child seat mounts are also available.

Mahindra recently launched the all-new XUV700 in the country, which is currently priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the homegrown manufacturer is in the works of introducing a new-gen version of the Scorpio, test mules of which have been continually spotted in recent months.