40 Units Of Kia Carens Delivered By A Hyderabad Dealer In A Single Day

Kia Carens is retailed in three engine and three transmission choices in India; priced between Rs. 8.99 lakh and Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Au authorised Kia dealer in Hyderabad, Vihaan Kia, handed the owners keys to 40 units of the recently launched Carens three-row UV in a single day from its service workshop and body shop at Kukatpally. The body shop is located in a spacious three acres area and the keys were handed over to the respective owners by representatives of four NGOs and social service organisations.

The representatives of the four NGOs were felicitated on the occasion and as part of the Company’s CSR initiative, a cheque of Rs. 5 lakh was handed over to them by Vihaan Kia (contributed Rs. 15.5 lakh in total to the four NGOs so far). Kia introduced the Carens just over a week ago and it has been well received amongst customers with more than 19,000 bookings in a month.

The Carens is priced highly competitively between Rs. 8.99 lakh and Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it can be had in six- and seven-seater configurations. The midsize UV competes against Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, Hyundai Alcazar, lower variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta and others. It sits below the Carnival in the brand’s lineup.

The Kia Carens’ waiting period is said to range between 14 and 49 weeks depending on the powertrain and transmission combinations. To meet the demand, the South Korean auto major will commence the third shift at its production base in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. With higher volume output, Kia targets a rollout of over three lakh cars.

The Carens is sold in three engine and as many gearbox choices. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol develops a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm. The smaller 1.4-litre turbo petrol produces 140 PS and 242 Nm.

A six-speed manual transmission comes as standard while a six-speed torque converter AT and a seven-speed DCT are optional. Amidst having an extensive range, the Carens is loaded with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, single-pane sunroof, plenty of storage spaces, digital cluster, wireless charger, six airbags as standard, smart air purifier, one-touch tumble function for the middle row, etc.