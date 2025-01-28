4 Upcoming Yamaha Bikes Launching In India In 2025-26

Yamaha is expected to introduce a host of big bikes in India this year which includes the R3, R7 and MT 09

Yamaha India made quite a grand impact at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. It showcased some of its legendary products at the event in the form of the mighty YZR-M1, R-Series (R15, R3, and R7) and MT range (MT-15, MT-03, and MT-09). In addition, the Japanese brand launched its first hybrid motorcycle, the all-new 2025 FZ-S Fi DLX, at the Auto Expo 2025. The Lander 250 and the latest version of the Tenere 700 also made their India debut at the auto exhibition. In this piece, we will talk about the upcoming Yamaha bikes launching in India.

1. 2025 Yamaha MT 03

The updated MT-03 had its global premiere in Dec 2024. While the 2025 Yamaha MT 03 was expected to be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, we unfortunately didn’t see it at the event. The latest version of the naked streetfighter comes with minor visual updates in the form of new colour options and new features.

It now gets Ice Storm paint scheme which has a white colour on the body with blue stripes. The new bike also boasts a modern LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and Turn-by-turn navigation. Last but not least, Assist & Slip Clutch is now offered as standard fitment. The rest of the bike is the same as before in terms of appearance, features and technical specs.

2. 2025 Yamaha R3

Unveiled in Oct 2024 globally, the 2025 Yamaha R3 is expected to launch by mid of this year in the Indian market. It takes styling cues from the brand’s big motorcycle, the YZF-R9. The fully-faired sports bike is offered in two single-tone colours namely Team Yamaha Blue and Matte Stealth Black while one dual-tone paint option is also available in the form of Lunar White + Nebula Blue.

The 2025 R3 boasts a new LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and alerts for calls and text messages. Mechanically, it is unchanged and continues to use the 321 cc parallel-twin engine which dishes out top power of 41.4 bhp and peak torque of 29.5 Nm.

3. Yamaha R7

Yamaha India is contemplating the revival of its big bike portfolio in India and the R7 is among the many big bikes that the company intends to introduce in the domestic market by 2025 end. Flaunting an R9-inspired design, the Yamaha R7 rivals the Triumph Daytona 660 and Honda CBR650R.

As for equipment, it features a slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, quickshifter, and dual front disc brake. The bike is powered by a 689cc twin-cylinder petrol engine which churns out max power of 73 bhp at 8,750 rpm and highest torque of 67 Nm at 6,500 rpm while linked to a 6-speed transmission. The R7 rides on 17-inch wheels while suspended by KYB-sourced fully adjustable USD front forks and rear mono-shock with preload adjustability.

4. Yamaha MT 09

The MT 09 was showcased to Indian auto aficionados at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It has been learnt that bookings for the bike will start from June-July this year and since it will be retailed as CBU, orders will be placed on the basis of confirmed bookings received by the company.

The deliveries are expected to start after a couple of months of bookings. Mechanically, Yamaha MT 09 comes loaded with an 890 cc 3-cylinder CP3 engine which delivers power output of 117 bhp and torque performance of 93 Nm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed manual transmission while a Y-AMT automatic unit can also be availed. Yamaha MT 09 will lock horns with the Triumph Street Triple R and Kawasaki Z900.