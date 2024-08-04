4 Upcoming Toyota Cars You Should Wait For (Including An EV)

Here is a detailed look at the four new Toyota cars that are expected to launch in India within the next two to three years

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will more likely introduce up to four new models in India over the next two to three years. One of these is an all-electric SUV, which will be based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX platform and is set to debut in the second half of next year. This electric SUV will also be exported to numerous international markets and will significantly strengthen Toyota’s partnership with Suzuki.

Before the electric midsize SUV arrives, Toyota could launch two new hybrid SUVs locally. Additionally, they may consider introducing a brand new off-road SUV positioned below the Fortuner for the Indian market. With these forthcoming models, Toyota aims to consolidate its market presence by offering a wider range of options. Here we explain about all of them:

1. Toyota Electric SUV:

The five-seater midsize electric SUV is set for launch in the second half of 2025. Inspired by the Urban SUV concept unveiled last year, it features a futuristic design. This new electric SUV is expected to offer a driving range of up to 550 kilometres, powered by a 60 kWh battery pack in its top-spec variants. It will be based on a derivative of the 27PL platform, which will also underpin the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX.

2. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

The mild-hybrid Toyota Fortuner, already available in various global markets, features a 48-volt MHEV system. This system enhances performance, particularly during acceleration and low-speed driving, while also improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. The 48-volt MHEV system works alongside a 2.8L four-cylinder GD series diesel engine, a familiar powertrain in India. This technology boosts overall efficiency and environmental friendliness.

Although the exact launch date for the mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) variant of the Toyota Fortuner remains unconfirmed, the SUV is expected to debut sometime in 2025.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Hyryder:

The three-row version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is set to debut in early or mid-2025. It will compete with models like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C3 Aircross, and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift. This new variant will feature cosmetic enhancements and added features while continuing to offer the 1.5L mild-hybrid and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines.

4. Toyota Land Cruiser FJ:

The more compact and affordable version of the Fortuner, based on the IMV 0 platform will be rolled out of Toyota’s production facility in Thailand by November and it will have a lot in common with the Hilux Champ. We expect Toyota to consider this model in the near future as well for India.