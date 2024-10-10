Toyota is planning to expand its SUV lineup in India over the next two to three years with four key new models. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to launch up to four new SUVs in India within the next two to three years. Among these is an all-electric SUV, which will be based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX’s platform. This electric SUV is slated to make its debut in the second half of next year and will also be exported to several international markets. The launch of this EV will mark a significant step in Toyota’s electrification strategy while further solidifying its partnership with Suzuki, leveraging shared platforms and technologies to enhance market reach.

Before introducing its electric midsize SUV, Toyota is expected to launch two new hybrid SUVs in the Indian market. Additionally, the company may introduce a new off-road SUV positioned below the Fortuner. With these upcoming SUVs, Toyota aims to strengthen its foothold in India by diversifying its lineup and offering more choices across different segments, especially in the hybrid and off-road categories. Here we have listed them:

1. Toyota Electric SUV:

The midsize electric SUV, slated for launch in the second half of 2025, will take design cues from the Urban SUV concept revealed last year, showcasing a sleek styling. The SUV is expected to deliver a driving range of up to 550 km, supported by a 60 kWh battery pack in its top-spec variants. It will be built on a derivative of the 27PL platform, the same architecture that will underpin the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX. Both single and dual electric motor setups could be offered globally.

2. Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner:

The mild-hybrid Toyota Fortuner based on the current generation is already on sale in several global markets and it comes equipped with a 48-volt MHEV system. This setup enhances performance, especially during acceleration and low-speed driving, while improving fuel efficiency and cutting down on emissions when paired with a 2.8L four-cylinder GD series diesel engine. The next-gen Fortuner is also said to be under development with a brand new turbo petrol mill. Although the exact launch date for the mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) variant of the Toyota Fortuner remains unconfirmed, the SUV is expected to debut sometime in 2025.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Hyryder:

The three-row Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is slated for release in early to mid-2025, entering the competitive segment to rival MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C3 Aircross and the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar. This new version will feature refined styling and an enhanced feature set while still offering the same 1.5L mild-hybrid and 1.5L strong-hybrid petrol engines. It will have to be seen whether the AWD version of the five-seater will be utilised for the three-row version as well.

4. Toyota Land Cruiser FJ:

A more compact version of the Toyota Fortuner, built on the IMV 0 platform, is set to be produced at Toyota’s Thailand facility by next month. Sharing several components with the Hilux Champ, this model is expected to deliver a rugged yet cost-effective alternative to the larger Fortuner in a more affordable manner. Toyota may also consider introducing this model to the Indian market in the near future.