4 Upcoming Tata Electric SUVs You Should Know About

Tata Motors will continue to lead the electric vehicle revolution in India with the launch of four new electric SUVs and here we have listed them

Tata Motors is currently sitting at the top of the electric vehicle segment in India with its extensive line-up of EVs, namely, Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV. Keeping up the momentum, multiple new electric cars are scheduled for launch in the country in the near future. SUVs being the top priority of the majority of car buyers, the company will be focusing on electric SUVs. So, let’s have a look at the details of the 4 upcoming Tata Electric SUVs in India.

1. Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV will be the next big launch from Tata Motors in the electric vehicle segment. The coupe-SUV was last showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in its near-production ICE version and it is expected to debut around mid-2024 in its EV guise, followed by the introduction of the conventionally powered Curvv. Based on Tata Motor’s new Generation 2 EV architecture, which is a flexible platform to accommodate multiple body types and powertrains, the car will come with a claimed range of 400-500 kilometres on a single charge.

2. Tata Harrier EV

First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in the concept form, we got a glimpse of the Tata Harrier EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The electric derivative of Harrier will be launched in the second half of 2024. The electric Harrier will be based on the heavily modified electric-specific version of the OMEGA-Arc platform. The EV is expected to sport a battery pack of around 60 kWh, delivering a claimed range of around 500 kilometres. Drawing inspiration from the Harrier facelift, the design will have some electric-specific touches. It will also get a dual-motor AWD setup.

3. Tata Safari EV

Alongside the Harrier EV, Tata Motors will also launch the electrified Safari in the Indian market. The test mule of the brand’s upcoming flagship electric SUV has also been spotted a few times, confirming its launch in the domestic market. The design will be shared with the conventionally powered Safari and some electric-specific changes are quite expected. The powertrain will be shared with the Harrier EV along with an AWD system. The Safari EV is expected to debut around the same timeline as the Harrier EV.

4. Tata Sierra EV

The legendary Sierra nameplate will make a comeback in the Indian market in the year 2025. The concept SUV was revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo and as per the company, it will be launched in both electric as well as petrol ICE powertrain options. Expected to be positioned on the top of the brand’s line-up, the Tata Sierra EV will likely share the powertrain components with the Harrier EV and Safari EV.

The patent images highlighted the production spec design of the Sierra EV and it seems to resemble the concept version. While the details about the vehicle are in short supply, we could surely get more information by the end of 2024.