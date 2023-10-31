4 Upcoming Tata Electric SUVs In India In 2024 & Beyond

Discover Tata Motors’ forthcoming electric SUVs in India, with offerings like Punch.ev, Curvv.ev, Harrier EV, and Safari.ev in the pipeline

Tata Motors is making waves in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market, with models like Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, and the recently facelifted Nexon.ev. Tata Motors is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the Indian EV landscape. In September alone, Tata Motors sold a remarkable 6,050 electric cars, marking a near 57% increase from the 3,864 EVs sold during the same period the previous year.

Tata Motors’ robust performance isn’t merely a reflection of their past achievements but also a promising outlook for their upcoming EV launches. Let’s take a closer look at the exciting electric vehicles slated to hit the Indian market in 2023 and 2024.

1. Tata Punch.ev – Before The End Of 2023

Tata’s next offering in the upcoming EV lineup will be the Punch.ev, scheduled to make its debut before the end of 2023. This electric micro SUV aims to provide an eco-friendly urban mobility solution, striking a great balance between power, range, and premium-ness and affordability.

While specific technical details are yet to be unveiled, it’s expected that the Punch.ev will likely be available in two variants, including a Medium Range (MR) and a Long Range (LR) model, catering to different customer preferences. There will be two battery options, with the driving range expected to hover between 300 km and 500 km.

2. Tata Curvv.ev – Early 2024

Following closely in the footsteps of the Punch.ev, the Tata Curvv.ev is set to arrive in the first half of 2024. This electric coupe SUV is designed to appeal to those seeking a more premium and spacious EV experience. We also expect plenty of premium features to be offered, like a large touchscreen infotainment system, a large digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, and even ADAS.

Tata has confirmed that their forthcoming electric vehicles, including the Curvv.ev, will boast an impressive range, exceeding 500km on a single charge. This exceptional range will ensure that the Curvv.ev is not only environmentally friendly but also a practical choice for long journeys.

3. Tata Harrier.ev – Sometime in 2024

The Tata Harrier.ev is a hotly anticipated upcoming electric SUV in the homegrown carmaker’s lineup. A heavily camouflaged test mule believed to be the Harrier.ev has already been spotted, sparking curiosity among EV enthusiasts. The exterior design of the test mule seems to closely resemble the recently launched Harrier facelift, and it was also previewed during Auto Expo 2023.

On the inside, it’s expected to offer an array of premium features, including a floating touchscreen infotainment system, electronic parking brake, digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. Similar to the ICE version, the higher variants will come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), further enhancing the safety and convenience of the vehicle.

4. Tata Safari.ev – Expected in 2024-2025

Tata Safari is also expected to get an electric avatar, likely a little while after the launch of the Harrier.ev. The Safari.ev will likely have a similar battery and motor combo as the electric Harrier, although nothing can be confirmed at the moment. The styling would be identical to the newly launched Safari facelift, with a few EV-specific design elements, like a new front grille, different interior upholstery, etc.