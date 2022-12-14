4 Upcoming Tata Cars Next Year – Harrier Facelift To Punch EV

Tata will be updating its portfolio for the Indian market with the launch of the new Harrier facelift and the Safari facelift

Tata is currently one of the most talked about and best-selling car brands in the country and is offering an extensive portfolio for Indian buyers. The brand will soon be launching as many as four new cars in the country including the Harrier facelift and the Altroz EV in India.

1. Tata Harrier Facelift

The Harrier is one of the strongest rivals to the rivals like the MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700 and other premium midsize SUVs in the country and the brand will soon be launching a new facelift model in the market. The new facelift model will boast many cosmetic updates in addition to new features like a 360-degree camera. In addition to this, it will get safety tech including ADAS safety tech. No major changes are expected to be made to the powertrain options.

2. Tata Safari Facelift

Just like the Harrier facelift, the new Tata Safari facelift will also boast new features, cosmetic changes and better safety tech including ADAS that will help it give strong competition to the rivals like the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, and more. More details will soon be shared ahead of the launch.

3. Tata Altroz EV

The new Altroz EV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and will soon make its Indian debut. Expected to be positioned between the Tiago EV and the Nexon EV in India, the new Altroz EV is likely to be priced from Rs 12-13 lakh (ex-showroom) and will share its powertrain options with the Nexon. Needless to say, it will continue to boast similar features as the standard iteration of the car.

4. Punch EV

The new Tata Punch recently made its Indian debut and is a direct rival to other compact SUVs in the market. The brand will soon be launching the Punch EV in the country which will be powered by the Ziptron high-voltage electric tech and will boast a claimed range of over 300 km on a single charge. It will also get some cosmetic tweaks to differentiate it from the standard versions of the car. More details will be shared ahead of the official launch in the country.