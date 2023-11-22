4 Upcoming SUVs To Be Priced Under Rs. 10 Lakh In 2024 In India

Here’s a list of four upcoming SUVs in the Indian market which will be priced under the Rs. 10 lakh bracket and all of these will be launched next year in 2024

SUVs are the most popular breed of four-wheelers in the Indian market and car manufacturers are consistently introducing new models along with updating the existing ones. The affordable price tag of the compact SUVs is one of the key factors behind their popularity and in this article, we will have a look at the 4 upcoming SUVs launching under Rs. 10 lakh in India next year.

1. Tata Punch EV:

The Tata Punch will soon get an all-electric powertrain option and its starting price will be well below the Rs. 10 lakh mark. Based on the brand’s Gen 2 Sigma architecture, which is a more electric-friendly version of the Alfa platform, the Punch EV will sport a front-mounted charging socket, a first for Tata Motors.

The design will remain the same for the most part except for some electric-specific touches such as blue accents, a blanked-off front grille and more. The claimed range of the electric Punch will be anywhere around the 300 kilometres mark using a battery pack of 30kWh approx.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

Spied testing multiple times on the Indian roads, the XUV300 Facelift is expected to launch early next year. It will get comprehensive updates to its exterior design in line with the XUV700 and upcoming BE electric line-up. Major revisions to the feature list are quite obvious along with interior updates. The powertrain department will remain unchanged, however, the AMT gearbox could be replaced by a proper torque converter automatic gearbox.

3. Toyota Taisor (Fronx-Based Subcompact SUV):

Toyota’s Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based coupe SUV will be launched next year in the Indian market. Sharing the underpinnings and powertrain, Taisor will be powered by the familiar 1.2 litre K12C engine available with petrol as well as CNG fuel option and the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol motor. In terms of design, there will be subtle changes to the bumpers, front grille and alloy wheels. The interiors and equipment set will remain the same, minus some minor changes to the upholstery.

4. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The Kia Sonet will soon get its first update in the form of a facelift model which is expected to be launched early next year. Spied testing a few times on the Indian roads, the updated model will get minor revisions to its exterior design along with a few changes to the interiors as well. Mechanically, the sub-4 meter SUV will remain the same and will continue to draw power from the same set of powertrain options. Expect a minor revision to the price of the facelift model.