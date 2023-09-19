4 Upcoming SUVs To Be Priced Below Rs. 10 Lakh (Launch Soon)

Here we have explained about the 4 upcoming SUVs that are expected to be priced Under Rs. 10 lakh in the domestic market

Within the next two months, as many as four all-new SUVs are waiting to be launched, priced around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Here we have talked about all the key details:

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

Toyota will more likely introduce an all-new compact SUV coupe in the coming weeks and it could be christened Urban Cruiser Taisor as the name has been trademarked. The five-seater is the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and it will be positioned above the Glanza premium hatchback. It will sit on the same Heartect platform as its donor.

As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L NA petrol and the 1.0L turbo petrol engines will be utilised. Both manual and automatic transmissions could be available. The features list will comprise a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 360-degree camera system, connected tech, six airbags, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and so on. It will likely be priced between Rs. 7.70 lakh and Rs. 13.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Tata Punch EV:

The electrified version of the Tata Punch is expected to go on sale sometime next month and it could be positioned above the Tiago EV. Thus, the starting price could be around Rs. 10-10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will have a charging port mounted on the front fender. The Tata Punch EV will be incorporated with Ziptron technology and could be available in two battery options.

The high-spec variant might have a claimed range of close to 350 km on a single charge. The interior will borrow plenty of features from the recently launched Nexon EV facelift.

3. Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition:

To officially launch next month, the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition will be offered in Magnite XV MT, Magnite Turbo XV MT, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT variants. It will have an all-black exterior and interior compared to the standard model and its pre-bookings have commenced.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Mahindra’s Bolero Neo Plus is believed to launch later this month or in early October in India and it will be powered by a 2.2L diesel engine. It will be retailed in seven- and nine-seater configurations and will be slotted below the Scorpio Classic, with a likely starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).