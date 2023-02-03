4 Upcoming SUVs That Are Launching Very Soon – Maruti To Lexus

Maruti Suzuki will launch two new SUVs soon in India as the Fronx compact coupe SUV and the Brezza CNG are waiting to reach showrooms

The SUV segment is certainly growing leaps and bounds and the calendar year 2023 will see the arrival of a number of new models. Here we have covered all the soon-launching SUVs and beyond them, more SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Jimny are waiting in the pipeline.

1. Citroen eC3:

The electric version of the Citroen C3 will be launched soon in India. Compared to its sibling, the exterior changes are minimal as the absence of an exhaust pipe and charging port mounted on the front fender are the only difference. The French manufacturer will export the eC3 from its production facility in Tamil Nadu and the interior gets a new drive selector.

It is equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery pack and an electric motor mounted on the front axle. The e-motor is capable of producing 57 hp and 143 Nm of peak torque. The Citroen eC3 has a claimed driving range of around 320 km on a single charge and it will compete directly against Tata Tiago EV. Expect the prices to start around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched in April 2023 and its bookings have already commenced across Nexa dealerships. The Fronx will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with MT and AMT choices. It is based on the same platform as the Baleno and boasts a premium features list.

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is expected to have its prices announced in the coming weeks and it was also displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will become the first compact SUV to feature a CNG powertrain as the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid K15C four-cylinder petrol engine will be utilised.

4. Lexus RX:

The fifth-generation Lexus RX was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo last month and it will likely go on sale in the coming days in the domestic market. It will be offered in RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance trims. The two hybrid powertrain options are a 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.