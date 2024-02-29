4 Upcoming Sedan Launches To Wait For This Year In India

New-gen Dzire, Verna N-Line, C3X and new Amaze will bring a fresh breath of air to the sedan segment in the Indian market

Sedans are surely not a popular choice amongst new buyers as SUVs have taken over the top spot. Despite this, the sedans are performing consistently in terms of sales figures. Banking on this trend, car manufacturers are not shying away from introducing new sedans in the Indian market. Scoring high on practicality and comfort, sedans offer a smooth driving experience for the passengers. So, let’s have a look at the upcoming sedans in India this year.

1. Maruti Suzuki New-Gen Dzire

Recently, the near-production test prototype of the new-gen Dzire was spied testing in India. While the overall silhouette seems to be carried over from the outgoing model, it will get similar design elements from the new-gen Swift which includes a new front grille, upgraded headlamp and tail lamps and a new set of bumpers.

Expected to debut by mid-2024, the new Dzire will share its underpinnings and powertrain from its hatchback sibling. The compact sedan will be powered by a new 1.2-litre three-pot mild hybrid petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

2. Hyundai Verna N-Line

The new-gen Hyundai Verna was launched last year in March and it has become a performance-centric option for customers, thanks to its 158 bhp 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine with 253 Nm torque rating. This engine really shines in terms of outright performance, however, it demands more from the sedan’s steering and suspension setup.

In order to fill this void, the Verna N-Line will be launched soon. The sedan was also spied a few months back and it will get several styling tweaks like red accents all over, sporty alloy wheels and more. We expect the steering geometry and suspension setup to be tweaked for a more sporty drive experience along with a dual-tip exhaust.

3. New-Gen Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is now due for a generation update. Expected to debut by the end of 2024, the new-gen Amaze will be based on the updated version of the existing PF2 platform. The familiar 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque will be retained for the Indian market. The design language will be in line with the brand’s latest offerings, i.e. the latest City and Accord sold in international markets. The 2024 New-Gen Amaze will also get ADAS.

4. Citroen C3X

We all know that Citroen is currently working on a new coupe for the Indian market, the C3X. While it’s not a proper low-slung, we can call it a high-riding sedan. Spied testing a few times on the Indian roads, the upcoming C3X will share several components with the C3 Aircross, at the same time being very distinct in terms of design.

The ground clearance is expected to be in the C3 Aircross territory, roughly around 200 mm. It is expected to launch around mid-2024 while its electric version could debut by early 2025. The C3X will draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine putting out 108 bhp and 189 Nm of peak torque.