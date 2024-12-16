4 Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc Bikes To Wait For In India

Royal Enfield will go ballistic in 2025 with the launch of at least four new 650 cc bikes in the Indian market

Royal Enfield is developing a series of big motorcycles for the Indian market. The Chennai-based brand already has a diverse portfolio in the 350cc and 450cc motorcycle segments, but it has now shifted its focus to the 650cc.

The company already has a huge presence in this segment with the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Shotgun 650, and the recently launched Bear 650. However, Royal Enfield is ready with at least four more 650cc bikes that will be launched in India in the coming months.

1. Royal Enfield Classic 650

The Classic 650 will be launched in the first quarter of 2025 in the Indian market. Having debuted at the EICMA 2024 in Italy last month, it was showcased to potential Indian buyers at the Motoverse 2024 in November. Royal Enfield Classic 650 borrows a lot of hardware from the Shotgun 650 while the styling is inspired by the Classic 350, which is the brand’s highest-selling model till date.

The Classic 650 will be the heaviest Royal Enfield motorcycle till date. Presented with a rider-only seat, it houses a 648cc parallel-twin petrol engine which develops top power of 46.3 bhp and peak torque of 52.3 Nm while linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The pillion seat can be installed through the bolt-on-frame process.

2. Royal Enfield Bullet 650

The Bullet 650 has been spotted multiple times on the Indian roads during its test runs. Based on the same frame as the Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650, it will be launched by mid-2025 in India. The overall design takes inspiration from the Bullet 350 and yet-to-be-launched Classic 650. Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will ride on wire-spoke wheels and alloy wheels are not expected even as an option. The bike will be powered by the same tried-and-trusted 648cc twin-cylinder engine with a 6-speed transmission.

3. Royal Enfield Himalayan 650

Internally codenamed as ‘R2G’, Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 can be termed as the biggest launch of 2025 for the brand. Based on the trellis frame of the Interceptor, it will be launched around the festive season of 2025 (October-November) in India.

The spy images revealed a few elements like USD front forks, split-seat setup, spoked-wheels and side-swept exhaust pipe. The styling cues, in all likelihood, will be borrowed from the Himalayan 450 while equipped with the same 648cc parallel-twin engine. It has been learnt that the Himalayan 650 will be the most expensive Royal Enfield bike upon its launch in the country.

4. 2025 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield is readying an updated version of the Interceptor 650 and it has been spied during the testing phase. The motorcycle has been around for so many years and hence it requires a substantial update to stay alive in the competition. The 2025 Interceptor will come with multiple cosmetic changes and new features. Even the spy pics revealed a new suspension setup and brake units while the 648cc engine will be carried over from the ongoing model.