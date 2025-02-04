4 Upcoming Royal Enfield 350-450 cc Bikes Worth Waiting For

Royal Enfield is set to launch several new motorcycles in India over the next 12 to 24 months; here’s a brief look at the upcoming models in the 350-450 cc segment

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce a variety of new motorcycles in India, spanning the 350 cc, 450 cc, and 650 cc segments. Following the launch of the updated Classic 350 and the Goan Classic 350 last year, the brand plans to further expand its 450 cc lineup which currently includes the Guerrilla 450 and Himalayan 450.

The homegrown manufacturer is preparing to roll out minor updates for its 350 cc models including the Hunter 350, Bullet 350 and Meteor 350. These updates will likely feature new colour options, refreshed graphics and added features to enhance their appeal in the market further as the Hunter and Bullet are already garnering good sales numbers.

The core mechanical components including the braking system, chassis, swingarm and suspension will remain unchanged. These entry-level middleweight models will continue to be powered by the 349 cc SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine, producing just over 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with the five-speed gearbox.

Building on the success of the Guerrilla 450, Royal Enfield is reportedly developing a café racer variant of this neo-retro roadster. Expected to debut later this year or in 2026, it will take on the upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 which has been caught testing multiple times on public roads. Previous leaks have also suggested that a café racer model based on the 450 cc platform is in the works as well.

The Chennai-based manufacturer recently unveiled the Classic 650 cc Twin and its official market launch is expected in the coming weeks. It takes strong design cues from the Classic 350, featuring a circular LED headlamp, a prominent mudguard and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank. However, it distinguishes itself with unique dual pea-shooter exhaust mufflers.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is equipped with a 648 cc parallel-twin engine, delivering 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper/assist clutch. The motorcycle shares its chassis and braking components with the Shotgun 650.