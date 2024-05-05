4 Upcoming Renault & Nissan SUVs In India You Should Wait For

Renault is bringing in the new-gen Duster and its seven-seater derivative while Nissan will also launch similarly positioned models

Renault-Nissan Alliance has already revealed plans to introduce new SUVs in the domestic market, including the all-new Duster and its Nissan equivalent. These midsize five-seater SUVs are expected to launch next year, bringing fresh options to the segment. Following their launch, the companies will debut their respective seven-seater versions in 2026, catering to customers looking for more space and versatility.

The SUVs are expected to come with two turbocharged petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder HR10 petrol engine, currently used in the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, is one of the likely choices. However, the performance specifications of this engine could be enhanced to be on the level playing field within the midsize SUV segment. Keep an eye out for further details on the exact performance enhancements and additional engine options as the launch dates approach.

The larger 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine, known as the HR13, is already familiar in India, having been used in the Nissan Kicks and the previous generation Renault Duster. This engine delivers 156 horsepower and is also found in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan. Upon its likely arrival in the new Renault and Nissan SUVs, it could be available with either a six-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission.

A 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine could be part of the lineup for the new-generation Renault Duster and its Nissan counterpart, likely in their lower-spec variants. However, there are no plans to introduce a diesel engine for these models. It is unclear whether a hybrid engine will be offered. Given that this segment already includes strong hybrid options from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, it could be a tempting option too.

The five-seaters have already been teased, revealing that they will align with the latest global design philosophies followed by the respective brands. These models will be built on the highly localized CMF-B platform, which is also used in several international markets. This platform’s flexibility allows for various vehicle types and configurations, providing a solid foundation for both the new Duster and its Nissan counterpart.

By using the CMF-B platform, Renault and Nissan aim to achieve competitive pricing for these models, leveraging the economies of scale that come with a shared architecture. This strategy could enable the automakers to offer modern design, technology and features at a price point that appeals to a broader customer base in India.