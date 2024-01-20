4 Upcoming Premium 7-Seater SUVs To Wait For – Skoda To MG

We have curated a list of upcoming premium 7-seater SUVs expected to be released in 2024 from brands including Kia, Toyota, Skoda, and MG

In the coming two to three years, noteworthy advancements are on the horizon for the seven-seater SUV and MPV segments, marked by the introduction of several new models. Here, we delve into details about the upcoming premium 7-seater SUVs that are expected to launch this year in India:

1. MG Gloster Facelift:

The MG Gloster, presently positioned as the flagship offering from the brand, is in direct competition with the Toyota Fortuner. Spy images suggest that a mid-life update is in the pipeline for this full-size SUV, slated to occur sometime this calendar year. The update will encompass visual enhancements and interior revisions.

2. New Skoda Kodiaq:

Following its global unveiling in October 2023, the second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is expected to make its entry into the Indian market this year. Built on the MQB Evo platform, this all-new model boasts significant updates both in terms of design and features as it is a more advanced iteration compared to its predecessor.

With larger proportions, the lineup now includes a PHEV variant for the first time. In the Indian market, there’s a possibility of retaining the existing 2.0L turbo petrol engine, generating 190 PS and 320 Nm, coupled with an automatic gearbox.

3. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

Toyota is set to introduce the 2.8L mild hybrid diesel engine in the Fortuner, following its debut in the Hilux on the global stage. It is reported to make its way to the Indian market later this year. Incorporating the mild hybrid system aims to improve fuel efficiency and overall performance while contributing to lower emission levels. Other than this engine enhancement, no significant changes are expected in the Fortuner.

4. Kia EV9:

In the upcoming months, Kia is set to launch the fourth generation of the Carnival in India. Furthermore, the flagship EV9 electric SUV is slated to make its debut in late 2024 or early 2025. The EV9 boasts an impressive claimed range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle and it will feature an advanced cabin with high-quality material finishes and a top-notch equipment list.